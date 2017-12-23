The following press release provides detail information about service apartments which lead you toward luxury life.

Serviced apartments are located just 8kms away from Bangalore international airport. These Suites have a professionally trained and dedicated staff towards offering the best of hospitality service to our respected guests. The apartments offer multiple facilities such as cab service to the nearest bus stop, railway station and airport, free WiFi and 24 hours room service for a hassle-free stay.

Our luxurious complex is fully furnished serviced apartments set in the heart of Bangalore and surrounded by luscious gardens and greenery. Service apartments in Bangalore for couples also offer guests access to a state-of-the-art clubhouse including a swimming pool, tennis court, squash court, badminton court among many other amenities and activities. The serene ambiance of apartments combined with the strategic location provides a perfect setting for both business and leisure travelers.

At Service apartments near international airport Bangalore, we hope to accommodate and cater to your every need, should your stay be short-term, long-term, as a corporate traveler or just a much-needed vacation. We hope you decide to choose these apartments as your home away from home and we look forward to seeing you soon! With a dedicated workforce & a horde of world-class services under our belt, we make sure that our guests are always pampered and have everything they need readily available to them.

The service apartments is an affordable housing investment option for the people who looking affordable home. You will get complete amenities and facilities at the best market price in these apartments. In a compound of almost an acre with beautifully manicured lawns, plenty of parking, swimming pool, restaurant, fully equipped gymnasium. We offer a one-stop destination and our experienced team is dedicated to making your special day a success.

Whether you are planning a large reception or an intimate gathering of friends and family, we will ensure that the event matches your expectations, and pay attention to every small detail, leaving you to enjoy your special day with complete peace of mind. We can meet all your business requirements with in-house fax, internet, photocopying and printing facilities. The property is enhanced with WiFi available in every room on a chargeable

Why bother with luxurious corporate hotels and their maintenance when a property like ours is available at your disposal. We will ensure that your corporate clients, guests, and personnel are looked after very well during their stay in Bangalore.

