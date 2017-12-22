IIF Professor Dr. Yamini Agarwal {Dean (Research) & Professor of Finance} Indian Institute of Finance has been bestowed (honoured) with the “25th Dewang Mehta Women in Education Leadership Award” at Taj Ambassador Vivanta, Delhi (India) on December 22nd, 2017 at 13:00 hrs (1:00 PM) for her Teaching, Research and Contributions to Academics exhibiting exceptional leadership qualities in the field of Finance. This award has been instituted by Dewang Mehta Memorial Trust and given at the 25th Business School Affaire & Dewang Mehta National Education Awards. She was honoured earlier as “The Best Professor of Finance in India” in 2015.

Professor (Dr.) Yamini AGARWAL, is Professor of Finance and Dean (Research), Indian Institute of Finance and Associate Editor, Finance India. She feels fortunate to have pursued her education from Ivy League Institutions like IIT Delhi. She has 46 research papers, 48 book reviews published in national & international journals. She has supervised over 71 MBA dissertations & developed 39 case studies. She has over 14 years teaching & research experience in Corporate Finance; Advanced Financial Analysis; International Finance; Financial modeling; Managerial Economics; Public Finance & E-finance. Yamini feels fortunate to have pursued her education from Ivy League institutions – doctoral work (Ph.D. in Finance) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) ; Master of Commerce (M.Com) from Delhi School of Economics (DSE) ; Management of Business Finance (MBF) from Indian Institute of Finance (IIF Delhi) and Bachelor of Commerce [B.Com (Hons)] from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi. She has been nominated to pursue the specialised program on Strategic Business Management sponsored by the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) in Stockholm, Sweden. Her research work has been published in several leading journals including Journal of Accounting, Auditing & Finance (JAAF) (USA), Finance India (India) & Indian Economic Journal (India) and many others. She appears frequently on national & international TV & radio channels (AIR). She also serves on the editorial board of journals in France, Switzerland and India. She is empaneled as Doctoral Supervisors (External) at Universities in India and Overseas. She often appears on TV / AIR as expert commentator on economic policies.