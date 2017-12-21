“The Report Global Nanocomposites Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Nanocomposites

Nanocomposites consist of at least one material in the nanometer range. The addition of nanoparticles to composites significantly improves the mechanical properties of nanocomposites. Thus, nanocomposites are regarded as the new generation of high-performance materials. They are gaining huge popularity in advanced and niche applications. Nanocomposites have gained a lot of attention in the recent years. Vendors are putting in significant efforts to control nanostructures with the help of innovative synthetic approaches. Nanocomposites are high-performance materials that exhibit unique property combinations and enhanced mechanical properties. The manufacturing of nanocomposites can be done in three ways: solution blending, molten state, and in situ polymerization.

Technavios analysts forecast the global nanocomposites market to grow at a CAGR of 23.66% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nanocomposites market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

Europe

MEA

Technavio’s report, Global Nanocomposites Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

3M

Arkema

BASF

Cabot

Evonik Industries

Cyclics

DuPont

Elementis Specialties

eSPin Technologies

Foster

Inframat

InMat

Melodea

Nanocor

NYACOL

Powdermet

ALTANA

Unidym

Unitika

Zyvex Technologies

Market driver

Increasing investments in construction activities

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

High R&D costs

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Use of nano PVDF aluminum composites in decoration

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

Global nanocomposites market by application

Global nanocomposites market in construction segment

Global nanocomposites market in electronics segment

Global nanocomposites market in automotive segment

Global nanocomposites market in aerospace segment

Global nanocomposites market in packaging and plastics segment

Global nanocomposites market in others segment

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

Global nanocomposites market by product

Global nanocomposites market by polymer and clay

Global nanocomposites market by CNT and graphene

Global nanocomposites market by metal

