Laser cutting machines have high-power lasers that can cut a range of materials, from steel to plastics, with high levels of accuracy. The versatility of these machines allows manufacturers to develop complex geometric products. Thus, laser cutting machines offer an efficient and effective way for manufacturing parts and components for a wide range of industries, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, electrical and electronics, textiles, and wood working.

Technavios analysts forecast the global laser cutting machine market to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laser cutting machine market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Laser Cutting Machine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Coherent

IPG Photonics

MKS Instruments

TRUMPF

Other prominent vendors

ALPHA LASER

Bystronic

DPSS Lasers

Trotec Laser

Universal Laser Systems

Xenetech

Amada Miyachi

Market driver

Growing automotive market

Market challenge

CO laser manufacturer challenges

Market trend

Growing number of mergers and acquisitions

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

