: Bonjour Group has launched VAMI, a lifestyle brand of Woolen leggings for women. Designed in Plain colored patterns, these comfortable woolen ankle length leggings are made from the richest yarn for an ideal winter wear item in a women’s wardrobe.

Apt for office, parties or casual wear, this winter’s range of VAMI leggings can be paired with Kurtis, Anarkalis and even Tunics for that best look every day. Available in six colors, VAMI leggings are designed to render unparalleled comfort, with extra stretch, light weight, and temperature regulation.

Mr. RK Jain, Managing Director, Bonjour stated, “The arrival of colder months doesn’t mean you can’t show off your flair for fashion. We have conceptualized these exclusive woolen ankle leggings, to ensure that women’s legs remain warm all day long. Wool is an excellent insulator, therefore these ankle Leggings with Heat retention properties generate warmth in legs. Therefore, wool makes these leggings, warm comfortable and yet breathable.”

Leg wear today has become an integral part of fashion apparels in Hosiery. For instance, Tunics are always a top of the mind for fashion conscious people. Tunic tops paired with leggings are enough to give the fashion conscious an extremely glamorous look. Outings with friends or college lecture, no matter what the occasion, the VAMI leg wear will make youngsters look ravishing.

Pairing with VAMI’s woolen’s Ankle length legging will go very well with any kind of your footwear whether it will be your heels, shoes or booths etc. “Price, comfort and easy availability form the basis of any purchase, and we have ensured that our product rank top on all of these parameters”, further added Mr. Jain.

The collection is available in the market at Rs. 699/- in Bonjour Exclusive Business Outlets and retail outlets located across country. The collection is also available on www.bonjourretail.com.

About VAMI

VAMI is a lifestyle brand started in 2012, by Bonjour Group- the first Indian multinational Brand in the country. Vami deals in a wide range of churidar, ankle length leggings, capri and blouses. Vami has 15 exclusive brand outlets and the entire product line is available for sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues etc

About Bonjour Group

Bonjour Group was established in 1988 and is today the first Indian multinational socks brand.

It is a trusted brand for superior quality, style, comfort and longevity, producing Socks, women leggings, Men’s handkerchiefs, accessories and a special range of socks, tights, Underskirts, Shorts, Bottoms, Capri’s, Track Pants, Formal Dresses, T-shirts & Tops. With a pan India presence the company serves over 8000 retailers anddistributors. For further details please visit http://bonjourgroup.net/