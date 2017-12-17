Vittore Buzzi photography is a unique photography company headed by award winning photographer Vittore Buzzi. Vittore is a highly experienced and passionate photographer, working with couples all over Italy who are visiting Italy for a destination wedding.

The photographs offered by Vittore Buzzi are so unique as they are inspired by art, movies, and life – which isn’t something many other photographers can say. When you choose to work with Vittore Buzzi, you know you’ll receive your dream wedding photographs and view them as if you were living out a movie of your own.

Top Italian Wedding Photographers and Storytellers

If you’re looking for a top Italian wedding photographer to work with you and create your dream imagery to remember your special day, you’ve found the perfect company with Vittore Buzzi. As Vittore Buzzi has had his own magical wedding day, he knows just how important your wedding photography is to you, and only offers the highest quality service each and every time. The company can cover:

– Weddings

– Elopement

– Engagements

– Proposals

– Portraits

– Bride portraits

Vittore has won several awards in both editorial and artistic photography. Among his awards are an honorable mention in the Yann Geoffroy Photojournalism Award, Prize of Federchimica, and Prize of Milan Provincia.

Vittore Buzzi offers his services in Lake Como, Venice, Tuscany, Milano, Bellagio, Villa Balbianello, Italy. He looks for warm feelings and raw emotions as he takes photographs: Love, Intimacy, Vulnerability, Happiness, Friendship, Collaboration, and more. This ensures he only captures the most special moments between a couple on their big day.

Vittore Buzzi is renowned for being an unconventional and exclusive wedding photographer. He shoots fine art portraits in a documentary style to create great memories and unique images. These images become everlasting pictures from your wedding day and will be treasured for years to come.

Contact Vittore Buzzi For A Quote Today

If you’re looking for a destination wedding photographer in Lake Como, Tuscany, Venice, Milano, Bellagio, Florence, or the Amalfi coast, don’t hesitate to take a look at the extensive portfolio that can be found on site. Here, you can get a good idea of the style that Vittore Buzzi offers and the raw emotion that can be captured with his unique photography.

If you’re interested in destination wedding photography in Italy from an experienced and passionate photographer who offers a unique service, you won’t find better than Vittore Buzzi. Contact using the information below to get a quote today.

Contact:

Vittore Buzzi

Address: FABIO FILZI 14, Milano, Italy

Phone: +39 3492307660

Email: vittore@vittorebuzzi.it

Website: https://vittorebuzzi.com/