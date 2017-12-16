Hexamethylenediamine (HMDA) is an industrial intermediate which is manufactured from adiponitrile. It is a colorless solid with a strong amine odor. It is used in the production of inks, scale, and corrosion inhibitors for water treatment chemicals. It is majorly used in the manufacturing of nylon-6, 6 which is further utilized by automotive, aerospace and defense sector. Furthermore, HMDA in combination with dicarboxylic acids for the manufacturing of other nylon such as nylon 69, nylon 610, and nylon 612. It is also used as a hardener for epoxy resins. It is extensively utilized in lubricants, water treatment chemicals, coatings, lubricants, and others in end use industries such as textile, automotive, petrochemical, and paints & coatings.

Some of the key market factors that positively influence the HMDA Market growth are, increasing demand from petrochemical industry, increasing production of HMDA based lubricant, and growing urbanization. Moreover, increasing automotive production and sales combined with continuous growth of automotive sector is estimated to propel the demand for Hexamethylenediamine Market. Furthermore, rising investment in residential as well as commercial sector is set to propel the growth of Hexamethylenediamine Market. Huge investment in the ongoing R&D projects coupled with increasing usage of bio based HMDA is estimated to positively influence HMDA demand. In the past few years, rising use of HMDA for the manufacturing of nylon 6-6 resins has increased significantly, which in turn is expected to further propel the market growth. However, HMDA is a highly corrosive substance and hence stringent regulations regarding the manufacturing, packing and transport of this chemicals is predicted to hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players operating in the Hexamethylenediamine Market are BASF SE (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay SA (Belgium), INVISTA (U.S.), Ascend Performance Materials (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), LANXESS (Germany) among others.

Market Segmentation:

Globally, Hexamethylenediamine is spanned on the basis of application, end use, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as nylon synthesis, lubricants, water treatment chemicals, coating, and others. Among these, nylon synthesis segment hold the largest market share on account of wide utilization of nylon 6,6 from various end use industries such as textile and automotive. Nylon 6, 6 is used in the manufacturing of automotive components such as rocket covers, oil pans, airbags, radiator end tanks, and air intake manifolds. Moreover, increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles is predicted to give a new momentum for the use of lubricants. On the basis of end use, the market is classified as petrochemical, textile, paints & coatings, automotive, and others. Among them, automotive segment hold the largest market share due to increasing automotive production and sales across the globe. Water treatment chemical segment is estimated to register healthy growth on account of strong demand for fresh water from household and process industries.

Regional Analysis:

North America is predicted to be the largest Hexamethylenediamine Market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific on account of strong existence of many major market players. European market is expected to register significant growth owing to the presence of major automotive manufacturers in Spain, and Germany. Asia Pacific HMDA market is predicted to register tremendous growth on account of continuous expansion of automotive and textile sector specifically in India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia. Latin American countries is estimated to witness above average growth on account of increasing purchasing power of consumer along with rise in automotive production. The Middle East & Africa is predicted to witness strong growth on account of increasing foreign investments and strong demand from desalination plants in this region.

