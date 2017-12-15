Ready-to-drink (RTD) tea and coffee are seeing mounting demand owing to the busy and fast-paced lifestyle of consumers, and also as an alternative to carbonated drinks. RTD tea, in particular, is considered as a vital health drink. While RTD coffee is considered as a source providing instant energy.

This report presents a detailed review of the market for RTD tea and coffee and also provides an evaluation of the market in terms of cumulative revenue. This report segments the market in terms of types, additives, packaging and pricing, ingredients, and geography. The study draws extensively from both primary as well as secondary research. The information collated in this report has been compiled after consulting senior analysts and leading industry experts for obtaining and verifying critical information and in order to assess the future prospects of the market for RTD tea and coffee. Secondary sources include directories, databases, and encyclopedias for the identification and collection of information.

A number of market dynamics such as market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and trends, among others have also been elaborated upon in this research report. These dynamics have been evaluated on the basis of their respective effects on the growth of the market. A number of leading market players dominant in the market for RTD tea and coffee have also been highlighted along with their strategic industry activities and recent developments.

Overview of the Ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea and Coffee Market

RTD tea and coffee are gaining popularity due to a number of benefits associated with their consumption, such as, their antioxidant property, presence of low calories, and as an instant energy source. In addition, the rising cafe culture serving RTD tea and coffee is predicted to fuel the market. Consumers are more inclined towards healthy drinks due to a global rise in diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

In terms of additives, the market is segmented into preservatives, flavors, sweeteners, acidulants, and nutraceuticals. On the basis of type, the RTD tea market is segmented into fruit tea, black tea, green tea, herbal-based tea, and oolong tea. In terms of packaging and pricing, the market is segmented into glass bottle, pet bottle, canned, and cartons/fountain. On the basis of ingredients, the RTD coffee market is segmented into yerba mate, guarana, acai berry, ginseng, and taurine.

The market for RTD tea and coffee is fuelled by a number of factors including rising per capita disposable income and increasing health awareness of consumers. In addition, the increasing trend of marketing, smart advertising, rising functionalities, and strong positioning of RTD tea and coffee also act as chief drivers for the market for RTD tea and coffee. On the other hand, the growing consumption of coffee that is freshly ground and increasing prices of raw materials may impede the growth of the market in the coming years.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Amongst these, Asia Pacific led the market and is trailed by Europe. On the other hand, the demand for RTD tea and coffee is expected to rise in North America owing to increasing awareness on the hazardous effects of carbonated drinks and growing health awareness.

Key Players in the Ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea and Coffee Market

The prime players dominant in the global RTD tea and coffee market include Starbucks Corporation, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, Pepsico Inc., Monster Beverage Company, San Benedetto, Hangzhou Wahaha group, Ferolito Vultaggio and Sons, Dr, Pepper Snapple Group, Taisun Enterprise Co. Ltd., and Japan Tobacco Inc., among others.

