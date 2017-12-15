A meeting with living legend Amitabh Bachchan has left Global Advertisers CEO Sanjeev Gupta a very motivated man. Gupta met Big B at Jalsa recently, as his firm joined hands with the upcoming Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan starrer The Great Leader.

As a token of respect and admiration for the megastar’s amazingly glorious journey, Gupta presented him a memento with majestic horses; white galloping stallions.

“I had heard about Mr Amitabh Bachchan being punctual and a thorough gentleman. He sure is both. But more than that, throughout my meeting I got a feeling about how a great personality like him can be so very humble and down-to-earth too,” says the business tycoon.

“I was touched by Mr Bachchan’s modesty. He is everything a perfect role model is made of. Not only actors, but even corporate head honchos and politicians can learn from his humility,” he adds.

Gupta has strong words of praise for the makers of The Great Leader too. “Producer Deepak Sawant (who has been Bachchan’s trusted make-up man for years) of Daxana Films has strived hard to make this film with a gritty subject. And director Abhishek Chadha has complimented his efforts with his vision and expertise,” he noted.

Global Advertisers is India’s leading outdoor media agency and it has been entrusted the job of publicizing the film via outdoor media such as hoardings, kiosks, etc. Apart from Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, the film with women rights and empowerment as the central theme, co-stars Gulshan Grover and Pakkhi Hegde in lead roles.