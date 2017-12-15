Future Market Insights forecasts the global diabetic macular edema market to grow from nearly US$ 3,710 Mn in 2017 to over US$ 4,100 Mn by 2027 end. This represents a CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period of 2017– 2027. North America is projected to be the largest market in terms of value and accounted for the highest revenue share of 51.5% in 2016.

Report overview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/diabetic-macular-edema-market

By product form, intravitreal injections will continue to be sought-after in the market, with sales poised to surpass US$ 4,000 Mn by 2027-end. Sales of intravitreal implants will register a comparatively higher CAGR than intravitreal injections through 2027.

North America will remain dominant in the global diabetic macular edema market. An uptake of intravitreal implants by new as well as existing patients, who do not show any improvement post-treatment with intravitreal injections, is expected to sustain growth of the market in this region.

The diabetic macular edema market in Western Europe is expected to register a comparatively higher CAGR than other region segments through 2027. Pharmaceutical companies in this region are making substantial investments in research and development, new technologies, and infrastructure in order to capture a market share in the surging burden of eye diseases. This is expected to retain growth of the market in Western Europe.

However, patients in Western Europe resist the intake of intravitreal injections of anti-VEGF drugs, which leads to an instant increase in intraocular pressure causing severe pain in the head or eyes. This a major factor impeding growth of the diabetic macular edema market in Western Europe.

Request to sample report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2697

Summary of Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

3. Diabetic Macular Edema Market View Point

4. North America Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

5. Western Europe Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

6. Eastern Europe Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

7. Latin America Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

8. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

9. Japan Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

10. Middle East and Africa Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

11. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

12. Forecast Assumptions

13. Competition Landscape

14. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027 By Region

15. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By Product Type

16. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By Product Form

17. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By Distribution Channel

18. Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

19. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

20. Research Methodology

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2697

ABOUT US:

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services, which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights, an aerial view of the competitive framework, and future market trends.

CONTACT:

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: www.futuremarketinsights.com