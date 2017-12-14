14th December, Delhi: Singing sensation Arijit Singh is all set to woo audiences in Kolkata as he kick-starts the 1st ever 10 City India Tour on 24th December at New Town Eco Park, 6:30 pm onwards. This Christmas Eve unwind and soak in the festive extravaganza as Royal Stag Mega Music Arijit Singh Live in Concert- MTV India Tour Powered by Wizcraft marks its 10 – city footprint with The City Of Joy.

A treat for music lovers, Royal Stag Mega Music Arijit Singh Live in Concert – The MTV India Tour Produced By Wizcraft will feature the singer in the lead showcasing his best music- his biggest hits and a special surprise element as well. The concert series, an initiative of GiMA Concerts, is slated to begin on Arijit’s home-turf, Kolkata and will then be held across major cities right up till March 2018. The singer, who has captured the hearts of over millions across the world, is all set to take the nation by storm with his chartbusters. Fans will be able to get their tickets exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s largest online entertainment ticketing brand.

With a staggering fan base growing every year worldwide, the Soul of Bollywood, Arijit Singh has sung over 150 tracks, won more than 50 popular awards and has been recognized as the most-heard artist for four consecutive years.

Commenting on the occasion, Arijit Singh said, “I am extremely excited to begin my first integrated and exclusive India tour in Kolkata. This is home turf for me, since I was born in Murshidabad, and I look forward to an amazing performance on Christmas Eve. This journey along with GiMA & MTV will definitely be an incredible experience for me.”

Sabbas Joseph, Director & Co-Founder Wizcraft International said “Wizcraft International has always endeavored to bring forth artists, and concepts that are unique and larger than life concerts witnessed never before. We are glad to present a series of live concerts under the aegis of GiMA concerts in partnership with Viacom18’s MTV with the reigning superstar, Arijit Singh, which also happens to be his first national tour. These concerts are scheduled in the ten cities across the nation with an aim to bring the superstar closer to his mammoth fan base. We look forward to entertain audiences with the best of his music.”

Raj Nayak, COO, Viacom18 added, “MTV has always been a pioneer where music programming is concerned. Be it introducing India to music television to creating the biggest ever music format shows such as MTV Unplugged, Coke Studio@MTV, MTV Spoken Word and many more. This is the one brand that not only understands music but is also the ultimate word on the youth and is always in tune with what they like. A multicity concert with one of the most celebrated young singers of today, Arijit Singh ticks all the right boxes for us and who better than Wizcraft to execute such a fantastic initiative at such a grand scale. All I can say is, what you see is just the beginning of perhaps a new phenomenon where artist tours are concerned. Just remember MTV brought it to you first!”

Kumar Razdan, Head- Events (Business Development), BookMyShow said, “BookMyShow has been playing an integral part in bringing some of the best live musical experiences to fans across the country. We are now excited to be working with Wizcraft International and GiMA concerts to bring Arijit Singh’s first mega national tour to entertain the audiences. Arijit Singh, with his soulful melodies, has struck a chord with millions of fans in India making him the voice of this generation. As the official ticketing partner for this ten-city tour, we are committed to ensure a transparent, safe and constant opportunity to his fans to get enchanted by his music and are determined to make this event a phenomenal success.”

Royal Stag Mega Music Arijit Singh Live In Concert – The Mtv India Tour Produced by Wizcraft Entertainment International and TM Talent Management will reach out to every major Indian city. Through Viacom18’s leading brands such as MTV, MTV Beats, Colors and Rishtey, audiences will be engaged till the very end when a special broadcast that captures the best moments of the tour will be shared on the platforms.

To book tickets for the concert & to know more please visit: https://in.bookmyshow.com/concerts/arijit-singh-mtv-india-tour/

~Find Your Festive Spirit This 24th December In Kolkata With Royal Stag Arijit Singh Live In Concert Mtv India Tour Powered By Wizcraft~

About GiMA Concerts:

GiMA (Global Indian Music Academy), a unique Wizcraft International initiative, is a pioneer when it comes to honoring talent in Indian Music. Over the 6 years, GiMA awards have given the Music industry a unified platform to celebrate and honor talent across various genres in Indian music, giving them the same importance and recognition.

GiMA has been successful in bringing together the music fraternity of the country on a unified platform to promote Indian music and musicians to positively impact the lives of musicians, industry members and society at large.

Taking this initiative ahead, GiMA presents – GiMA Concerts. GiMA Concerts is an annual multi-city tour with an objective to celebrate the biggest music artists in the country, in a Live, never seen before format.

To begin with, GiMA Concerts have tied up with The most influential artist in India, Arijit Singh, his unmatched Bollywood songs has unified the nation. It is going to be Arijit’s first ever India tour, taking him across 10 cities over a period of 4 months.

GiMA is powered by Wizcraft, one of India’s leading Communication & Entertainment Company, integrating strategy, creativity and technology to provide unique experiences. Wizcraft’s in-house brands include IIFA, GiMA, Star Guild Awards and Kingdom of Dreams. Wizcraft has successfully conceptualized, organized and executed large scale events & concerts such as the Opening and Closing ceremonies at the 19th Commonwealth Games, 50 years of Indian Independence Celebrations, Opening Ceremony at Hannover Messe (2015), Global Citizen India Festival, Michael Jackson Live etc.

About Wizcraft:

Wizcraft is one of India’s leading COMMUNICATION & ENTERTAINMENT Company, integrating strategy, creativity and technology to provide unique experiences.

Wizcraft started as a dream of three very different, yet extremely enterprising men – Wiz Andre Timmins, Wiz Viraf Sarkari & Wiz Sabbas Joseph and today, has become a phenomenon in the event industry. They have tirelessly worked towards making Wizcraft, India’s leading communication and Entertainment Company and continue to do the same till date. Headquartered in Mumbai, Wizcraft has offices in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Vizag in India, with international liaison offices and associates across the world.

Wizcraft, with a depth of expertise in experiential marketing, boasts of having in its client portfolio more than 500 leading MNCs and corporate houses including Microsoft, IBM, Zee TV, Bacardi, Audi, Standard Chartered, Wipro, Redbull, Adidas and many more. Wizcraft’s in-house brands include IIFA, GiMA, StarGuild Awards and Kingdom of Dreams. Wizcraft has successfully conceptualized, organized and executed large scale events such as the Opening and Closing ceremonies at the 19th Commonwealth Games, 50 years of Indian Independence Day Celebrations and Opening Ceremony at the Hannover Messe (2015).

Wizcraft is in the business of creating experiences and our staunch belief is that an event may be forgotten, but an experience will last a lifetime. Wizcraft, a pioneer in the events, exhibitions, activations, television, PR & digital space has been instrumental in shaping the event management industry in India.

About MTV:

MTV, world’s premier youth brand, is a dynamic and a vibrant blend of music and pop culture. With a global reach of more than half-billion households, MTV is a cultural home to the millennial generation, music fans and artists. 50 MN fans following MTV across show pages on social media have made it one of the top brands in social influence as well. MTV consumer products are available across 35+ unique categories through strategic brand licensing tie-ups, leading to combined retail sales of 100+ crores present across all key online and off-line channels of distribution. In 2015, MTV also launched its first ever café in the world, FLYP@MTV at New Delhi in India. MTV has a buzzing MTV Live business with properties like MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Bollyland. Aiming to entertain, lead and collaborate with young people through its evocative communication and youth relevant shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Coke Studio@MTV, MTV Unplugged, MTV Girls on Top, MTV Love School and keep them engaged through various cause led initiatives such as MTV Rock the Vote and MTV The Junkyard Project. For information about MTV in India, visit www.mtv.in.com.

About Viacom18:

Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. is one of India’s fastest growing entertainment networks and a house of iconic brands that offers multi-platform, multi-generational and multicultural brand experiences. A joint venture of Viacom Inc. and the Network18 Group, Viacom18 defines entertainment in India by touching the lives of people through its properties on air, online, on ground, in shop and through cinema.

About BookMyShow:

BookMyShow, (Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.), is India’s largest online entertainment ticketing platform that allows users to book tickets for movies, plays, sports and live events through its website, mobile app and mobile site. Founded in Mumbai (India) in 1999 and launched in 2007, BookMyShow is now present in over 650 towns and cities across India, currently meeting the entertainment demands of millions of customers. For more information, please visit www.bookmyshow.com

For further details please visit:

