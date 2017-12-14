Market Scenario

Aluminum-extrusion is the process of transforming aluminum alloy into objects with a definite cross-sectional profile. The aluminium-extruded products offer strength and stability, especially when alloyed with other metals.

The major driver for the growth of the aluminum-extruded products market can be attributed directly with properties of the aluminum metal. Aluminum-extruded products are used for a range of purposes by many end user companies such as construction, automotive, internal space stations, electronics and others. The aluminium-extruded products are preferred for the manufacturing of light weight and durable products of various end-use industries, thereby driving the growth of the market. However, the growth of this market can be restrained by the huge initial capital investment required for the manufacturing of the aluminum-extruded products.

The aluminum-extruded products Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6 % during the period 2017 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the aluminum-extruded products market owing to the increasing industrialization and urbanization. The rapid growth of various industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace and mass transport is expected to contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific region. The large scope of foreign direct investment in developing nations of the region are also expected to contribute to the growth of the aluminum-extruded products market in the region.

Key Players

The key players of aluminum-extruded products market are Alcoa Inc. (U.S.), Aluminum Bahrain B.S.C. (Bahrain), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (China), Bhp Billiton Ltd. (Australia), Century Aluminum Company (U.S.), China Hongquiao Group Limited (China), Hindalco Industries Limited (India), Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway), Rio Tinto PLC (U.K.) and United Company RUSAL (Russia).

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Aluminum-Extruded Products Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

