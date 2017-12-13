Rea, an Ohio accounting and business advisory firm, recently announced the release of the Fall 2017 issue of its popular print newsletter, entitled Plain & Simple. The regional top 100 CPA firm said this particular newsletter is regarded a financial resource for those specifically in the Plain community, which includes Amish and Mennonite communities. Rea stated the Zanesville area – along with other wide swaths of eastern Ohio – has a large and vibrant Plain community. Rea spokespeople have said that the advice included in this particular publication is always positively received as a much-needed resource with regard to a variety of business functions and services among their targeted readership.

According to the firm, those interested in signing up to receive a copy of Plain & Simple are encouraged to call the Zanesville office directly at 800-837-0804. A sign up form can also be found at http://www.reacpa.com/plain-and-simple-newsletter-signup/ . Current and back issues of Plain & Simple are also available online.

Rea , one of the region’s most robust accounting firms, shared some of the articles that are included in the current issue of Plain and Simple. According to Rea, the articles for fall 2017 include:

– Biennial Budget Boasts Relief for Ohio Businesses

– Should I Make A Big Purchase To Cut Taxes?

– When Your Workforce Works Together, Everybody Wins

– How to Successfully Transition a Business to a New Leader

– How a Predictive Index Assessment Tool can Help in Your Recruitment & Hiring Efforts

– Are You Prepared to Grow in 2018?

The firm stated that the content in its Plain and Simple newsletters is written to reflect the needs, concerns, and unique circumstances of those in the Plain community.

In conclusion of its announcement, the firm offered some company information. Born out of the hardships of the Great Depression, Rea & Associates has provided financial advice to Ohioans since 1938. With offices across the State of Ohio, including one in Zanesville, the firm boasts a team of more than 300 dedicated accountants and business consultants who provide a range of accounting services to companies and individuals. Company reviews for the Zanesville office can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rea+%26+Associates+CPA+Firm/@39.9490399,-81.99945,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x21152a80553161fa!8m2!3d39.9490399!4d-81.99945

Contact:

Becca Davis

Company: Rea & Associates

Address: 905 Zane Street, 2nd Floor, Zanesville, OH 43701

Phone: (800)837-0804

Website: http://www.reacpa.com/zanesville-cpa-firm/