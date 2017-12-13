Westland Publications Pvt. Ltd. (an Amazon company) will publish the first ever authorized biography of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the iconic spiritual leader and founder of Art of Living, on 11 January 2018.

Gurudev: On The Plateau of the Peak has been written by his sister, Bhanumathi Narasimhan, who is also the director of women welfare and child-care programmes at The Art of Living.

This biography is a peek into the life of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar from his childhood to growing-up years, when he was an unassuming boy to a teenager in the company of saints, from a young meditation teacher to a revered spiritual Master.

It’s about the life of a man who brought about a profound shift in every sphere of human endeavour—from art to architecture, health care to rehabilitation, inner peace to outer dynamism.

“I have made a humble attempt to fit an ocean in a teacup- capture and unveil my Master’s life during his growing up years and beyond. The book takes a tender look at the simple joys of our innocent childhood, a front row view to the phenomenon that has turned into one of the world’s largest global spiritual movements. A personal look at someone with a universal appeal. It tells the story of how my brother became Gurudev”,

​ ​said Bhanumathi Narasimhan who has deep roots in spirituality and a broad vision for service to humanity.

For over three decades she has been committed to bringing a positive social transformation with focus on education, environment and women empowerment. Enabling people to handle their negative emotions and stress with meditation and breathing techniques, she has helped them regain their self-confidence and come to the forefront to take responsibility for a harmonious society through service.