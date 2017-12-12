Video Analytics Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

GLOBAL VIDEO ANALYTICS MARKET INSIGHTS

The Global Video Analytics Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 27% During 2017-2022. Video analytics is the capability of automatically analyzing video to detect and determine temporal and spatial events. The rising demand for improved security arrangements will boosts the growth prospects for the video analytics market in the forecasted year. It has been observed that the frequency, and intensity of security breaches and number of terrorist attacks is increasing at a high rate including incidences of shoplifting, robbery and theft. This results in stringent regulations to control anti-social activities by the government of countries such as US and UK which, in turn, fuels the rate of adoption of video analytics solutions in the market. Likewise, the market is witnessing a high demand for the installation of video surveillance cameras in public places like airports, railway stations, hotels, hypermarkets, hospitals, and shopping malls across the world. Additionally, video analytics-enabled cameras have the capability to automatically report suspicious events and provide real-time alerts and forensic tools for staffed and unstaffed camera video surveillance options.

The increasing adoption of SaaS-based video analytics will motivate the growth prospects for the global video analytics market in the forecasted year. Rising adoption of SAAS based intelligent video analytics over on premise analytics is its lower cost.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

Geographically Market Is Divided Into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific And Rest Of The World. North American region is having the largest market share, owing to availability of technical expertise, ever growing requirement of organizations to get actionable insights in real-time and increasing demand for technologically enhanced public safety infrastructure. Asia pacific region is growing at a highest CAGR in the upcoming years. Increased adoption of IOT-based technologies, digitization, smart city initiatives taken up by governments and industrialization are few of the factors that enhances the APAC region.

Competitive Insights

The Key Players In The Global Video Analytics Market Include Agent Video Intelligence, Aventura Technologies Inc., Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Canon, Inc., Genetec Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ibm, Infinova, Intellivision, International Business Machines Corporation, Intuition, Inc., Milestone Systems A/S, Nice Systems, Objectvideo, Samsung Techwin, United Technologies Corporation, Verint Systems, And So On Partnership, R&D, M&A, Product Launch Are The Key Strategy Adopted In The Global Global Video Analytics Market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Video Analytics Market Is Segmented on the Basis Of type, deployment, vertical And Regional Outlook.

1. Global Video Analytics Market Research And Analysis, By Type

1.1. Software

1.2. Service

2. Global Video Analytics Market Research And Analysis, By Deployment

2.1. Cloud

2.2. On Premise

3. Global Video Analytics Market Research And Analysis, By Vertical

3.1. Transportation

3.2. Critical Infrastructure Protection

3.3. Traffic Management

3.4. Border Security

3.5. Hospitality And Entertainment

3.6. City Surveillance

3.7. Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

3.8. Retail

3.9. Education

3.10. Others

4. Global Video Analytics Market Research And Analysis, By Region

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Apac

4.4. Row

OMR REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive Research Methodology of Global Video Analytics Market.

• This Report Also Includes Detailed And Extensive Market Overview With Key Analyst Insights.

• Exhaustive Analysis of Macro and Micro Factors Influencing the Market Guided By Key Recommendations.

• Analysis of Regional Regulations and Other Government Policies Impacting the Global Video Analytics Market.

• Insights about Market Determinants Which Are Stimulating the Global Video Analytics Market.

• Detailed and Extensive Market Segments with Regional Distribution of Forecasted Revenues.

• Extensive Profiles and Recent Developments of Market Players.

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Vijay Nagar Square

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Mobile No. +91 7803 040 404

Phone No. +91 731 4958007