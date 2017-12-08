An increase in the incidence of diabetes across the globe has led to a rise in the demand for diabetic socks among the worldwide patient population. To understand the performance of the global diabetic socks market, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has included a new publication in its exhaustive reports repository. This report provides useful insights and a detailed forecast for the period 2017 – 2025 of the global and regional markets for diabetic socks, with specific focus on the performance of the various market segments. Revenue generated by the different segments across the assessed regional markets has also been tracked to provide a clear picture of the growth of the overall market. In addition, the report analyses the different factors expected to influence growth in revenue of the global diabetic socks market over the study period and presents in-depth insights on the same. An opportunity analysis of the global diabetic socks market adds value to this comprehensive study and gives readers a holistic picture of the global market.

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Segmentation

The global diabetic socks market is segmented on the basis of material type, product type, channel of distribution, and region. The product type segment includes smart socks and regular socks. Segmentation by material type comprises nylon, lycra, cotton, polyester, spandex, and others. Channels of distribution of diabetic socks include clinics, pharmacies, retail stores, modern trade, online stores, and other healthcare facilities. Regions assessed in this report include MEA, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The report provides a comprehensive segmental forecast including volume growth, market size, absolute $ opportunity, market attractiveness index, and Y-o-Y growth for the period of forecast. Regional forecasts of the diabetic socks market include a qualitative analysis on the regional market dynamics including trends, drivers, and restraints, historical and current market size and volume forecasts by country for the various market segments, region wise segmental market attractiveness analysis, a list of participants by country, and an intensity mapping of key regional players.

Research Methodology Adopted

To derive the market revenue forecasts, the report considers key statistics of the parent market such as prevalence of diabetic neuropathy and diabetes across the world, treatment and adoption rate across the different regional markets, and the value share of the global diabetic socks market. A bottom up approach has been leveraged to validate the obtained market numbers. Market size forecasting involves the consideration of several factors that have a direct and indirect impact on the global market for diabetic socks such as product approval processes, analysis of the diabetic socks pipeline, product penetration across different channels of distribution, etc. An analysis of the year-on-year growth helps predict the future growth trajectory of the global diabetic socks market and enables key market stakeholders to identify the significant opportunities for growth in the global diabetic socks market.

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Competition Profiling

The report comprises an important section on the competitive scenario of the diabetic socks market at a global level. This chapter serves as a dashboard view of the vendor landscape of the global diabetic socks market and enables readers to acquire a bird’s eye view of the entire diabetic socks ecosystem. Profiles of some of the top companies operating in the global market for diabetic socks are included as part of the report to help readers study the performance and the strategies adopted by the key players to remain at a leading position in the global diabetic socks market. Some of the companies featured in the report are SIMCAN ENTERPRISES INC., Siren Care, Creswell Sock Mills, Intersocks S.R.L., Cupron, BSN Medical, THORLO, Inc., 3M, Therafirm, Veba Inc., and SIGVARIS.

