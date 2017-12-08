Conference series takes pleasure in inviting the scientific community across the globe to attend the 4th International Conference and Expo on Drug Discovery, Designing & Development during September 06-07, 2018 at London, U.K. with a motto to Theme: Recent Developments in Drug Discovery & Designing.

The gathering will address Drug Discovery in the area of Drug Designing and Development, Pharmaceutical Research & Development, Design and Targeting of Drugs, Computer Aided Drug Design (CADD), Regenerative and Personalized Medicine, Computational Chemistry, Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety, Nutraceutical Drug Discovery & Therapy, and Present Market Condition of Drug Discovery, while laying emphasis on innovative methodologies in pharmaceutical Science and Medicinal Chemistry.

Drug Discovery 2018 will be the best venue for Research Associate, Research Scientist, Directors, CEO’s of Pharmaceutical Organizations, Supply Chain companies, Bio-informatics Professionals, Noble laureates in Health Care and Medicine, Quality Assurance Specialist, Market research Analyst, Associate Product Manager, Product Manager, Strategy Director, Business Development Manager, Pharmacists, Deans, Students, Professors, Researchers, and Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Medicinal Chemistry from Universities and Medical Colleges.

Drug Discovery 2018 Conference will encourage Young Researcher’s Forum, scientists and the researchers in their early stage of career graph to widely discuss their outcome so as to enrich and develop the idea. The ‘Best Poster Award’ is meant to encourage students in taking active part in the International Science platform to sharpen their skills and knowledgebase.