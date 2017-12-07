‘Thinkitchen’, Seeba Lifestyle’s premium kitchenware brand is all set to participate at the most anticipated UpperCrust Food & Wine Show, which will be held at the city’s commercial quarter, World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade from Dec 8-10, 2017!

UpperCrust is the leading culinary event in India that showcases some of the finest products and services, from the food & beverage and kitchen appliance industry. The upcoming event will see the participation of over hundreds of exhibitors representing product categories such as – Food, Services, Lifestyles, Kitchen Appliances, Wines & Spirits.

Visitors can sip and savour their way through international cuisine, exotic delicacies, and incredible wines. It’s a place to mingle with fellow enthusiasts, industry guests, and media professionals. The event will also stage cooking demonstrations hosted by celebrity guests and talented locals.

Get to Know About Thinkitchen’s Incredible Line of Products!

The Thinkitchen stall at the event will feature a range of health-focused cookware from Royal Prestige. Their best value cookware, which include Innove™, Novel, 5-Ply, Royal Prestige® Maxtractor™ are constructed out of the highest grade surgical steel, which is non-reactive and non-porous. The cookware doesn’t leach harmful toxins into the food, allowing users to prepare healthier and tastier meals for the family.

The utensils are designed for oil-less and waterless cooking, which means users can cook food without adding excess water or oil. This helps to retain the nutrients in the meals while allowing you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. Aside from Royal Prestige, visitors can explore other contemporary cookware brands like Amefa, Richardson Sheffield, Wilmax and The Kitchen Company®.

So, don’t miss the chance to visit Thinkitchen booth at the UpperCrust show. From trending ideas to healthy cookware and new products, it is the place to find plenty of inspiration!