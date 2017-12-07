Killeen, TX/2017: In the modern day world, most people wish to avail online facilities to save their time and effort. Same is the case with real estate business. Keeping the need of tenants in mind, Lone Star Realty & Property Management Inc., a Killeen, TX based real estate firm provides the tenants a facility to pay the rent online. It also enables a tenant to manage the portal, update contact information and view community messages, all at one place.

Process Of Paying Rent Online:

The process of making online payment starts after setting up the tenant portal. Once the portal is set, online payments can be made through bank ACH.

Tenants must fill-in the password to gain access to their account. However, for the first time, password needs to be changed by following the link in the email. To access the portal on phone, a user needs to agree with the terms and conditions. After successful completion of online account, the user is able to make payments, review tenant ledger, submit service requests and contact with the property management team.

Benefits Of Opting For Online Rent Payment:

Fast and Convenient method

Allows Scheduling of payments

Security of money

Cost effective process

Payment records allow the tenants to keep a track over the outflows

Other services:

Online listing of homes and rentals

Property management & maintenance services

Advertizing and marketing the property

Tenant screening

Regular inspections

Commercial leasing

For further information about the services offered by Lone Star Realty & Property Management Inc., visit 1020 W Jasper Drive, Killeen, TX 76542 or call at (254) 699-7003. You can also log on to www.lonestarrealty.net