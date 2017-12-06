The chrono-cle

The Tissot T-Sport Chrono XL Quartz T116.617.36.097.00 Men’s Watch is a special chronograph created. One of the Chrono XL series of watches, it belongs to the league that represents Tour de France (the three-week bike race) for which; Tissot had been the official timekeeper. Even National Basketball Association (NBA), MotoGP and World Superbike are timed by Tissot!

Bike-race influences:

Dull green and bright yellow, the Tissot T-Sport Chrono XL Quartz T116.617.36.097.00 Men’s Watch creates a very sharp yet easy contrast to the eyes, enhancing visibility of the hands and markers to a great extent. Its brown, rich leather strap and the matt finished case indicate a sporty nature coming with a more sophisticated and mature feel. A sensible approach to weekend and outdoor dressing, on other days, the Tissot T-Sport Chrono XL Quartz T116.617.36.097.00 Men’s Watch goes with just any kind of semi-formal clothing.

Focal points:

Tissot’s longstanding reputation for offering traditional Swiss watches at very accessible prices dazzles again through the Tissot T-Sport Chrono XL Quartz T116.617.36.097.00 Men’s Watch. The large-diameter chronograph timepiece is a durable one with 100m of water resistance. The Swiss Caliber ETA G10.212 quartz movement makes this youthful and stylistically versatile everyday watch highly fit for active sports uses, its clean style elements contributing to its high usability factor. The Tissot T-Sport Chrono XL Quartz T116.617.36.097.00 Men’s Watch is easily readable. The central, chrono-seconds-hand of the Tissot T-Touch Expert Watches are the most unobtrusive, visible only when you want to see it.

The specialties:

• Watch quality is highly impressive.

• The Chrono Xl is extra large in size.

• 45mm stainless steel case of the Tissot T-Sport Chrono XL Quartz T116.617.36.097.00 Men’s Watch borders the realms of largeness.

• Water resistant up to 100 meters.

• 30-minutes chronograph breaks every second to its 1/10th fraction.

• ADD and SPLIT functions to track partial and intermediate times.

• Large and sporty, the Tissot T-Sport Chrono XL Quartz T116.617.36.097.00 Men’s Watch is Swiss technology at an incredibly low price.

Who might buy?

Not just those who like to be the center of the action and counting on every second, the Tissot T-Sport Chrono XL Quartz T116.617.36.097.00 Men’s Watch perfectly outfits the casual, the competitive and the champion alike.

Other than that, any contemporary, fashion-aware man valuing a classic touch within a modern version of usefulness shall like this piece of Tissot’s longstanding expertise in making timekeeping devices. An exhibition of core values bringing precision performance and accurate results, the Tissot T-Race Chronograph Men’s Watch is an embodiment of the same.

Or, if you prefer to be a part of a more than a century-and-a-half old watch-making tradition.