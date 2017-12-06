‘This Crazy Food Festival’ is an annual festival, a family celebration, first of its kind, debuting on 9th and 10th December in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi racecourse. The two-day festival is set to change the recreation offerings in this city. Visitors here will relish on versatile cuisines alongside entertainment for kids, adults, and pets too. Live gigs, 80+ F&B outlets, Food trucks, a long bar, movie-screenings, kid’s zone with Nickelodeon characters walking around, zipling, capoeira a whole bunch of activities for the whole family along with the Spartan Poker Race at Mahalaxmi racecourse.
Genre: Entertainment, Art, Music, Shopping and Food festival
Venue: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Royal Western India Turf Club, Gate Number 8, Near Keshavrao Khade Marg, Mahalaxmi, Western Suburbs, Mumbai (West) Mumbai 400007
Entry: Per Day pass @ 300/- plus 28% GST.
2 day Pass @ 500/- plus 28% GST. Transferable pass – can be handed to a friend ( exclusively on events high)
Tickets on: Eventshigh.com & On-ground
Date: 9th & 10th December 2017Time: 12:00pm – 11:00pm
Contact: +91 9930594368 / +91 8452007338
The lineup itinerary for the weekend is as follows for 9th & 10th December 2017
Saturday, 9th December 2017 Schedule
Dancing Mime Artists
Meet & Greet (Characters like Dora, Ninja Hattori)
The Young Talent Stage(Young artist performing)
Capoeira Display And Workshop
Santa Claus On Ground (Kids Activity)
Creative Imagination (children’s activity)
Flash Mob (Azda Dance Mob)Band Of Jesuits (Soundtrek Stage)
Abuzar Akhtar’s Performance
Motu Patlu Film Show
Subhro Ganguly’s Performance
Jyotika Tangri’s Performance
Sunday, 10th December 2017 Schedule
Mime Artists Entertaining
Surprise Characters For Kids
Clown
Stilt Walker
Travelling Magician
Sponge Bob Character Entertaining
Capoeira Display and Spartan Poker Indian 1000 Guineas Race
Santa Claus (Kids Activity)
Tanique Fossa
Stage Artists Colors
Motu Patlu Film Screening & Meet Greet With Cartoon Characters
Live Performance By Manasi Scott
