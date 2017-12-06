According to a new report Global Cloud Security Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Cloud Security is expected to attain a market size of $13.1billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.
North America is a dominant region due to growing adoption of cloud services in several industries in the region. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.
Cloud computing security holds the necessary policies, plans and implementation controls to protect and safeguard infrastructure, application, and data and also adhere to compliances associated to the cloud. Cloud being an internet platform, resources stand shared; therefore, associated components such as identity management, access control, data protection and privacy fall into the scope of cloud security. Security controls of the cloud environment are addressed within the framework, to ensure integrity and continuity of business at various levels including the infrastructure, platform, software and application levels.
The global cloud security market is segmented into types, end users, verticals, deployment, and geography. Based on end users, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Large enterprises segment is a dominant segment, due to rapid adoption of cloud services and cloud security services. Small & medium enterprises on the other hand would windiness significant rise in rate of adoption; therefore, the segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. Cloud security has its applications in various such as BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, government agencies, healthcare, and others.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Cloud Security have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, FireEye, Inc. and Sophos Plc.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-cloud-security-market/
Research Scope
Global Cloud Security Market By Type
Cloud Identity & Access Management
Data Loss Prevention
Email & Web Security
Cloud Database Security
Cloud Encryption
Network Security
Others
Global Cloud Security Market By Deployment Mode
Public
Private
Hybrid
Global Cloud Security Market By Organization Size
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Global Cloud Security Market By Deployment Type
Public
Private
Hybrid
Global Cloud Security Market By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Telecom & IT
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Manufacturing
Transportation
Others
Global Cloud Security Market By Geography
North America Cloud Security Market
U.S. Cloud Security Market
Canada Cloud Security Market
Mexico Cloud Security Market
Rest of North America Cloud Security Market
Europe Cloud Security Market
Germany Cloud Security Market
U.K. Cloud Security Market
France Cloud Security Market
Russia Cloud Security Market
Spain Cloud Security Market
Italy Cloud Security Market
Rest of EuropeCloud Security Market
Asia-Pacific Cloud Security Market
China Cloud Security Market
Japan Cloud Security Market
India Cloud Security Market
South Korea Cloud Security Market
Singapore Cloud Security Market
Malaysia Cloud Security Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Cloud Security Market
LAMEA Cloud Security Market
Brazil Cloud Security Market
Argentina Cloud Security Market
UAE Cloud Security Market
Saudi Arabia Cloud Security Market
South Africa Cloud Security Market
Nigeria Cloud Security Market
Rest of LAMEA Cloud Security Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Symantec Corporation
Check Point Software Technologies
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Intel Corporation
HP Enterprise Company
FireEye, Inc.
Sophos Plc.
