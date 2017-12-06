According to a new report Global Cloud Security Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Cloud Security is expected to attain a market size of $13.1billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

North America is a dominant region due to growing adoption of cloud services in several industries in the region. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

Cloud computing security holds the necessary policies, plans and implementation controls to protect and safeguard infrastructure, application, and data and also adhere to compliances associated to the cloud. Cloud being an internet platform, resources stand shared; therefore, associated components such as identity management, access control, data protection and privacy fall into the scope of cloud security. Security controls of the cloud environment are addressed within the framework, to ensure integrity and continuity of business at various levels including the infrastructure, platform, software and application levels.

The global cloud security market is segmented into types, end users, verticals, deployment, and geography. Based on end users, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Large enterprises segment is a dominant segment, due to rapid adoption of cloud services and cloud security services. Small & medium enterprises on the other hand would windiness significant rise in rate of adoption; therefore, the segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. Cloud security has its applications in various such as BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, government agencies, healthcare, and others.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Cloud Security have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, FireEye, Inc. and Sophos Plc.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-cloud-security-market/

Research Scope

Global Cloud Security Market By Type

Cloud Identity & Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Email & Web Security

Cloud Database Security

Cloud Encryption

Network Security

Others

Global Cloud Security Market By Deployment Mode

Public

Private

Hybrid

Global Cloud Security Market By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Cloud Security Market By Deployment Type

Public

Private

Hybrid

Global Cloud Security Market By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation

Others

Global Cloud Security Market By Geography

North America Cloud Security Market

U.S. Cloud Security Market

Canada Cloud Security Market

Mexico Cloud Security Market

Rest of North America Cloud Security Market

Europe Cloud Security Market

Germany Cloud Security Market

U.K. Cloud Security Market

France Cloud Security Market

Russia Cloud Security Market

Spain Cloud Security Market

Italy Cloud Security Market

Rest of EuropeCloud Security Market

Asia-Pacific Cloud Security Market

China Cloud Security Market

Japan Cloud Security Market

India Cloud Security Market

South Korea Cloud Security Market

Singapore Cloud Security Market

Malaysia Cloud Security Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Cloud Security Market

LAMEA Cloud Security Market

Brazil Cloud Security Market

Argentina Cloud Security Market

UAE Cloud Security Market

Saudi Arabia Cloud Security Market

South Africa Cloud Security Market

Nigeria Cloud Security Market

Rest of LAMEA Cloud Security Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

FireEye, Inc.

Sophos Plc.

