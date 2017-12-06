The Texas-based law firm Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP has announced that it will offer its services to those dealing with healthcare fraud defense cases in Denver, Colorado and surrounding cities in the state. The firm has a great deal of experience serving clients all over the country in cases related to healthcare fraud and criminal defense.

“Special cases require more than just your average attorney. You don’t want to take a risk on just anybody when dealing with a healthcare fraud case, you want to make sure that your attorneys have the experience and knowledge necessary to successfully navigate your case so you don’t end up making costly mistakes that affect every aspect of your life,” founding attorney Dr. Nick Oberheiden explains.

“Regardless of which attorney at our firm you work with, you can be assured that they’re experienced in dealing with healthcare fraud cases on the national scale, some of whom have even held positions within the Department of Justice and prosecuted cases for the federal government. Not every firm is equipped to handle healthcare fraud defense, even if they have great trial experience. At Oberheiden & McMurrey, our experience can help you avoid serious penalties,making us the right choice for handling any healthcare fraud defense case,” Attorney Bill McMurrey, the firm’s naming partner and former trial attorney for the Department of Justice, explains.

Whether for business owners or healthcare providers, founding attorney Dr. Nick Oberheiden’s experience and knowledge in handling healthcare defense fraud cases extends across the entire United States, including cases in Colorado. Additionally, Attorney Bill McMurrey, Attorney Lynette Byrd, and Attorney Glenn Harrison have all held high positions in the U.S. Department of Justice, giving them invaluable knowledge of the prosecution process.

Areas We Serve in the Colorado Area

The healthcare fraud defense law firm Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP, works with clients across the state of Colorado, with a focus on Denver and the surrounding areas, including Boulder, Aurora, Thornton, Centennial, Westminster, Lakewood, Longmont, and many more.

About Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP

The team of attorneys at Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP is made up of several former Department of Justice trial lawyers, federal prosecutors, and many other attorneys with the experience necessary to represent any client in any healthcare fraud defense case. Whether you are dealing with investigations, trials, or audits, it is important that you have an experienced attorney by your side to lead you through the legal process so you don’t make any mistakes at crucial points. The attorneys at our firm have experience handling cases with a wide variety of federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Office of Inspector General (OIG), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Department of Defense (DOD).

Additional Information

For more information about the Firm and its attorneys, please visit www.federal-lawyer.com or call 214-469-9009.

This press release was prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. The information contained in this press release may constitute attorney advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee similar future outcomes. All terms and conditions found on www.federal-lawyer.com apply.

Contact:

Dr. Nick Oberheiden

Company: Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP

Address: Dallas, TX

Phone: 214-469-9009