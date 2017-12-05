We almost certainly all experience stress and anxiety at one time or another in our lives. Worrying about things is simply natural and often allows us to fix problems or help us to prepare for the most detrimental that can happen. Fretting about things that people haven’t any control over though is probably fruitless and a waste of time. If we worry over a particular issue over a long time without being able to resolve it, then you will find a strong chance of overloading our body and mind and it may get to the point where it rebels. This is a case of stress creating anxiety to the point where it becomes a disorder, and permanent anxiety can produce several types of symptoms in several people.

Long term anxiety can cause any or a blend of symptoms including the following:

• Lack of sleep and general tiredness

• Lack of emotion

• Loss of interest in life

• Feelings of despair

• Depression

• Irritability

• Disturbing thoughts

• Paranoia about what people think

Panic attacks which cause several other upsetting symptoms which all of a sudden take place during an attack, including, headache, sweating, dizziness, difficulty breathing, blurred perspective, and thoughts of going mad.

Diagnosis of anxiety disorder

If you feel you could be suffering an excess of stress you should find your anxiety Dublin doctor and go over it with him. He may well want to check your health for any conditions that might have got a bearing, such as diabetes or over active thyroid. If you have no physical or medical disorder he can refer you to a psychiatrist for further support.

Don’t let yourself be alarmed by this. It does not mean you happen to be going mad. A panic anxiety Dublin psychiatrist is simply a professional who deals with the whole spectrum of the mind, and anxiety is mainly a mind disorder.

Treatment of panic

A therapy that is used and quite successful, is called cognitive behavioral treatment, and takes take note to the fact that negative thinking effects in adverse reactions. The counselor can examine the reasoning behind your thinking and then little by little expose you to the scenarios causing anxiety so as to change your behavior.

Relaxation therapy is a feature of some types of psychotherapy, and various types are available. You may find yoga, pilates or Tai Chi helpful. Alternatively, sometimes increasing your daily and weekly exercise can have tremendous advantages as the body’s naturally feels good since chemicals are liberated by exercise. There is certainly nothing like a good match of exercise or squash to make you feel considerably more alert and significantly less bothered by various considerations and challenges.

Other treatment options for anxiety disorder involve the application of drugs which can often be beneficial in the short term but are not recommended as the sole answer long term. The drugs that are generally used these days will be antidepressants of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor type.

They work in different ways from the usual antidepressant by assisting the brain maintain levels of the neurotransmitter serotonin which can often be found to end up being low in victims of depression and panic. There is a huge list of other medicines that can be of use and it will be up to the anxiety management Dublin clinician to decide which would be appropriate in any given case.

Conclusion

Anxiety disorder can disrupt one’s life but usually temporarily. There is no overnight treatment but by looking for professional help, the affected person should be able to get back to a normal life within a reasonable time.

