According to a latest study released titled “Cable Management Accessories Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024” and added into the vast database of market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the market of cable management accessories is expected to generate US$2.23 bn in value by the end of 2024 globally. The report also says that the global cable management accessories market is predicted to exhibit 7.2% of CAGR during the assessment period 2016 to 2024.

The study has executive summary in the beginning that provides key details of the global cable management accessories market including market snapshot, revenue from 2014 to 2024 and year-on-year growth. The next section for market analysis provides market overview, analyzes key trends, discusses market dynamics, shares analysis by segment and observes competition landscape. In the market dynamics section, the readers will be able to find the factors driving the global cable management accessories market as well as restraints to the growth of the market. The report identifies future opportunities available for new entrants and existing players to make strategic decisions.

The global cable management accessories market has been divided into segments for in-depth analysis. These segments are product, end-use industry and geography. The product segment is further sub-segmented into cable lug, cable marker and heat shrink tubes. The end-use industry segment is categorized into manufacturing, IT & Telecom, energy & utility, mining, healthcare, logistics & transportation, construction and oil & gas.

In competition landscape section, readers will find market positioning of some of the key players operating in the global cable management accessories market along with competitive strategies adopted by leading players with recommendations.

Geographically, the global cable management accessories market is divided into key regions which are North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the countries considered are The U.S, Canada, The U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil.

The informatory study provides list of the key players and profiles them for its readers. The profile of the companies includes company details such as head quarter, foundation year, employee strength, their market presence, key developments, strategy & historical roadmap, revenue & operating profits. Some of these companies are Legrand SA, HellermannTyton Group PLC, Klauke GmbH, CableOrganizer.com LLC, Panduit Corp., Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, Cooper Wiring Devices (Eaton Corporation), Chatsworth Products, Inc., Anixter Inc., Cembre SpA, Partex Marking Systems USA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Thomas & Betts Corporation and Schneider Electric SE.

