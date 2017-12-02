potted celebrities Karisma Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Aftab, Sophie Chaudry at launch of Neeru’s , Santacruz

Mumbai 2017: Creating a buzz from the city of Hyderabad to Mumbai, Neeru’s Store hosted their launch party on in Santacruz, Mumbai.

The star studded night saw the who’s who of tinsel town hosted by the Owner – Avnish Kumar. Celebrities spotted were Karisma Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dino Morea, Gauahar Khan, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Aftab, Sophie Chaudry , Neeta and Nishka Lulla and Priya Banerjee.

Other invites who attended the party Investment bankers like Gaurav Deepak, Abha Aggarwal, Amit Dhingra, Swati Kulkarni and retailers and brand owners like Rakesh Biyani, Hitesh Ruparelia and Vijay Sampath.

Avnish Kumar, Director, Neeru’s says, “We are very delighted to open our first store in Mumbai. Our collection rejoices the finest craftsmanship and grandeur of luxurious fabrics with just perfect blend of traditional Indian finery with contemporary styles”.

Neeru’s came into existence in the year 1971, with tailoring and embroidery of superior & intricate designs. For four decades, Neeru’s has been creating fascinating ethnic wear as exclusive adornments for women. With a successful standing in the Indian fashion market, Neeru’s has unleashed a new bench mark of ethnic fashion in India. Built on the foundation of superior quality, the brand is popular for its eloquent designs, pure fabrics, fresh colors, elegant tailoring and innovative silhouettes. Today, Neeru’s has over 40 exclusive stores in more than 20 Indian cities including their first International store in Dubai. The ethnic couture brand has recently signed on actor and fashionista Sonam Kapoor as their ambassador.