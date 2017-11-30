The international job market has shown preference for degrees in supply chain management earned in the UK as well as those offered in the US, according to the Academy for International Modern Studies (AIMS). Supply chains are the backbone of global manufacturing, and the preference reveals demand for professionals who are well groomed and skilled to ensure unhampered operations.

The global economy works on a vast and intricate network of supply chains that emerge from local communities and feed into manufacturing locations. No wonder professionals who hold degrees such as supply chain management degree online are now widely sought after and get high paying jobs. The London based AIMS offers higher education in supply chain management as online courses that can be taken anytime, anywhere.

The demand for supply chain management degree holders is estimated at around 1.5 million worldwide, but those holding a UK or US qualification can expect preference. Supply chain is a critical aspect of manufacturing, and courses like the ones offered by AIMS are up to date and provide latest skills and knowledge.

Apart from degrees in supply chain management, AIMS also offers certificates and diploma courses. All courses are low cost, online and based on curriculum created by industry experts. Apart for theoretical knowledge, they also include problem solving and practical applications needed in modern supply chains.

“The MBA in supply chain management as well as other courses in this field is a golden opportunity for students worldwide to get a highly sought after qualification from AIMS, a UK based institution,” said a spokesperson from AIMS.

The fast evolving field of supply chain management requires professionals who are abreast with the new ways of running and managing supply chains. An MBA supply chain management from UK based educational institutions is thus preferred for its quality that caters to the current industry scenario.

For more information, please visit: http://www.aims.education/mba-supply-chain-management-degree/

