According to the report titled “Battery Recycling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” added recently into the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine, the global market for battery recycling is expected to reach a value of US$19.9 bn by the end of 2024 which was last evaluated for worth US$7.1 bn. The report also forecasts that the global battery recycling market is predicted to deliver CAGR of 10.9% during the assessment period from 2016 to 2024.

The report includes executive summary comprising of key information about the global battery recycling market such as market size and CAGR. The next section for industry analysis provides readers basic details of the market such as introduction, market overview, market snapshot and overview using value chain analysis, market dynamics and market overview using porter’s five forces analysis and market attractiveness.

The market dynamics section in the report identifies factors driving the market as well as restraints in the growth of the market. According to the report, rising environmental hazards of used batteries, reduced cost of raw materials used to manufacture batteries and growth in portable electronics market are some of the factors driving the global battery recycling market. The report examines that the low awareness about battery recycling is one of the major factors working as restraints in the growth of the global battery recycling market. The report also focuses on the future opportunities available in the market for readers to make strategic decisions. Using porter’s five forces analysis, the report studies bargaining power of buyers & suppliers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants and degree of competition in the market of battery recycling.

For in-depth analysis of global battery recycling market, the report has divided the market into segments of battery chemistry, spent battery source, end-use and regional. The battery chemistry segment is further divided into nickel cadmium battery, lead acid battery, lithium ion battery and others. The spent battery source segment is sub-segmented into automotive, electronic appliance and others. The end—use segments is again categorized into repackaging reuse & second life, extraction of material and disposal. Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America.

For its readers, the report has profiled some of the major companies operating in the global market of batter recycling which are Call2Recycle, Inc., EnerSys, G&P Batteries, Johnson Controls, Inc., Umicore N.V. , Retriev Technologies Inc., Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Gravita India Ltd. and Battery Solutions LLC.

