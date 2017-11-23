Watches are one of those accessories which form an important part of a woman’s ensemble. Tissot, one of the pioneers in the field of watch making have come up with an exciting range of watches to match up with the changing fashion tastes of women from different age groups. The new range of Tissot watches which the company has come up with in recent times have been designed with meticulous precision to meet up with the preferences of people who follow fashion with deep interest.

The Tissot T-Wave T112.210.33.111.00 which forms a part of this collection is an ideal option for people who love to wear different types of watches that match well with various outfits. The watch has analogue movement and is equipped with a gold colored bezel. The timepiece has a strap made from high quality stainless steel and has been made from sapphire crystal glass which offers a high level of protection from scratches.

The watch has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters and has been created using diamonds. It is available with a steel & rose gold PVD case. Accurate timing is ensured by the quartz movement of the watch. It has a white colored dial and has a 2 year warranty.

The Tissot T Classic Ballade III has been designed with meticulous precision to match up with the expectations of buyers. It comes with an analogue and day date display.

The watch has a silver colored bezel and a strap made from stainless steel. The timepiece has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters and comes with a round shaped case measuring 28 mm. It has quartz movement which ensures accurate movement. The watch has a black colored dial and has a 2 year warranty.

Tissot Generosi-T T007.309.11.116.00 is one of the newest models of Tissot watches for women which has been launched in the Indian market. The timepiece comes with analogue and date display features. The watch has a silver colored bezel and has been made from sapphire crystal glass which protects it from scratches. The watch has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters. The watch has a white colored dial and comes with a case made from steel. It has a 2 year warranty.

The price of the Tissot watches have been devised keeping in touch the buying power of people who come from all walks of life. By having a look at online deals and special offers, buyers can acquire these watches at a more reasonable price. Prime Watches is a leading retailer of all leading brands of Swiss watches.

About The Prime:

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

For more information, please visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/brands/tissot.html

