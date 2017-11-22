22, November 2017: According to recent independent strength and durability tests conducted by a rain gutter manufacturing industry titan, seamless rain gutters offer the best protection and overall lifetime value for San Marcos homes.

When it comes to protecting your home from water damage due to poorly made and installed rain gutters, there’s only one thing you can count and that is consistent, quality, custom craftsmanship, says Greg Martin, owner and operator of the San Marcos, California-based rain gutter installation specialist company, AAA Pro 1 Rain Gutters.

“Coupled with the consistency and quality of craftsmanship, one also has to consider the most popular and enduring types of San Marcos rain gutters, and without a shadow of a doubt, seamless rain gutters come out on top every time,” said Greg, who leads a team of expert trained seamless rain gutters installers.

He claimed this type of rain gutter system has several key advantages over any other type of rain gutters for San Marcos homes. Here are some of the reasons you may want to take a closer look. Seamless gutters, known also as are as continuous rain gutters, differentiates itself from the others because they have…

Seamless Gutter Advantages:

• No “breaks” or seams in the gutter channel that the water moves through. This means you will not have to be concerned with water leaking through it. A regular gutter system is usually built in 10 foot sections which have seams. Water can potentially leak where the seams join together.

• A continuous seamless appearance that makes them visually more appealing.

• Strength and greater durability to harsh weather conditions and aging.

• A greater capacity to reduce water leakage. This helps to protect the beauty of your home from unsightly water stains.

“One of the nice things about seamless gutters is that they are made copper, steel, and aluminum and come in a variety of attractive color schemes. This makes it easy to have them match your home’s color scheme,” said Greg Martin.

However, for an average San Marcos home, according to Martin, the installation of seamless rain gutters can be installed within a day.

“The seamless gutter installers will arrive with rain gutters matching the color in which you chose. Each piece is measured individually, and then the seamless gutter installers create a continuous piece of rain gutter which perfectly matches the contours of your home or building structure,” said Martin, who knows how worrisome a leaky rain gutter can be for a home owner.

He argued that in most cases leaky rain gutters can be a sign that your gutters are old and need to be replaced. And while there are several options to choose from, he believes a seamless rain gutter system is the best for San Marcos homes.

