Pune, 22nd November, 2017: Puranik Builders, the pioneers of global themed projects in the real estate segment, announced the launch of their newest flagship project – Puraniks Grand Central – at Vartak Nagar, in the heart of Thane.

Puraniks Grand Central is a staggered development that comprises multiple multi-storey high-rises that will redefine the Vartak Nagar skyline. The towers offer premium 1 & 2 BHK residences varying between 461 sq.ft. to 673sq. ft., within the price range of Rs. 89 Lakh to Rs. 1.2 Crore (All Incl.). As far as amenities are concerned, Puraniks has left no stone unturned in providing top-notch features such as a grand double-height entrance lobby, smart card based multi-level automated car parking system, state-of-the-art safety and security features to safeguard your home, and a premium club membership complementary with every home. All of these features come together to create the grand life for a modern-day family residing in the city.

“Strategically located, Puraniks Grand Central offers apartments with exceptional amenities and excellent connectivity. At Puranik Builders, we have always endeavored to provide the best to our customers. We are committed to provide a higher quality of life and redefining the standard of living through innovative real estate products”, said Mr. Shailesh Puranik, Managing Director of Puranik Builders Pvt. Ltd.

In Vartak Nagar, Puraniks Grand Central boasts of a location that is central to Thane, or quite literally, the heart of Thane! The serene Upvan Lake, which has been hosting cultural festivals, is in close proximity to the project. The picturesque Yeoor Hills and Parsik Hills, with their botanical gardens, are also nearby. In addition to the natural beauty, it also has a ready social infrastructure, comprising premium malls like Viviana Mall and Korum Mall, some of Thane’s most respected educational institutes like Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Vasant Vihar School, CP Goenka International School and R.J. Thakur College, premier banks like SBI, ICICI, HDFC and Axis Bank, and excellent healthcare institutions like Jupiter Hospital and Vedant Children Hospital, in the vicinity.

Puraniks Grand Central also boasts of excellent connectivity. It has easy access to both eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai through the Eastern Express Highway and Ghodbunder Road, and is also quite close to Thane station. In addition to this, several upcoming infrastructure projects are all set to give a further boost to its connectivity. Some of these projects include the proposed Wadala-Kasarvadavali Metro along Ghodbunder Road. This has more than 10 halts within Thane, one of them being at Cadbury junction, which is just a few hundred meters from Vartak Nagar. There’s also the proposed Thane-Diva Road, the flyover at Bhiwandi bypass, Metro-3 project from Kalyan to Mira-Bhayander areas, and a road from Thane to Kalyan running parallel to the metro line. The realisation of these projects will take connectivity at Vartak Nagar to the next level.

With features that create a grand life, and a central location that provides seamless connectivity, Puraniks Grand Central looks to be all set to well and truly live up to its name!