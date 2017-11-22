22, November 2017: Taking inspiration from the traditional Irish heritage, Irish Jeweler specializes to offer amazing Claddagh jewelry designs that are exceptional in allure and style. These traditional Irish jewelry pieces are now available online at the web store of Irish Jeweler, and they promise to offer cheaper prices than any other jewelry outlets, selling authentic Irish jewelry. If a customer finds Claddagh jewelry items at a better price, then they will offer a 20% discount, without asking a question.

The online store has authentic designs of the Irish jewelry, including Claddagh rings, superbly crafted for representing the emotions of love, friendship and devotion. The collection includes a number of Claddagh wedding rings, which are a symbol of love and which represent the fantastic Irish heritage. According to the spokesperson of the Irish Jewelry Online Store, they are the authentic seller of Irish jewelry, with a number of craftsmen of Irish origin in their team. These exclusive rings with hearts, two hands joined together and other joyful designs symbolize the rich Irish tradition.

Apart from the cheapest price guarantee, the online store also offers free worldwide shipping via Fedex or Royal Mail, according to the location of the customer. If the ordered item is in stock, they ship the product the next day only, and intimate the customer about the delivery. The spokesperson maintains that they offer an online platform to customers around the world to purchase the authentic Irish jewelry direct from Ireland.

Their Irish jewelry range includes an adorable Celtic Ring collection with dynamic and sleek designs. These rings are meant for couples to remember their love and celebrate their relationship forever. These rings are hand made by some of the most proficient jewelry designers of Ireland, and one can witness the mark of quality and craftsmanship in each piece of the ring crafted by them.

The Claddagh jewelry is the symbolism of the Irish heritage, and one can purchase from a wide range of traditional Irish jewelry pieces by visiting the website https://www.irishjeweller.co.uk.

About Irish Jeweler:

The Irish Jewelry Company markets a collection of high quality 9K Gold Celtic and Claddagh Jewelry made in Ireland. Through our over 20 years of manufacturing experience, they offer clients best value for money at manufacturing prices to suit every pocket without compromising the quality. They have a reputation to produce jewelry at exceptionally competitive prices. Through customers continued support and feedback they have become one of Ireland’s largest and most exciting jewelry suppliers with up to date styles.

Company: Irish Jeweler

Phone: +44 (0) 2886751246

Email: info@irishjeweller.co.uk

Website: https://www.irishjeweller.co.uk/