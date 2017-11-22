Converged infrastructure has been around for many years now. The current set of converged infrastructure management solutions can be defined as packaging of storage, server, network, automation and various virtualization technologies into a single solution. The management capability is required to enable provisioning and management of the entire converged solution.

Initially the market approach was primarily through the reference architecture. Initially vendors have been focused on customized solution to develop Converged Infrastructure Management solution based on customer requirement. There are multiple opportunities to provide Converged Infrastructure Management solutions in the market because most of the customers install Converged Infrastructure but management of this infrastructure is difficult therefore they prefer to add Converged Infrastructure Management solution to automate the overall Converged Infrastructure process.

A sample of this report is available upon request @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4309

Global Converged Infrastructure Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for converged infrastructure management market growth is increasing demand to enhance IT operational efficiency, improve data protection, reduce the IT cost, and aging of traditional data centers. Another driving factor for converged infrastructure market is the cloud-based converged infrastructure solutions which are create many opportunities for enterprises. Converged Infrastructure aids in business innovation for IT enterprises by offering a simplified path to the cloud, where business can experiment with and use vast and growing array of innovation and specialized software and services.

In contrast to this, due to high cost, limited flexibility, and lack of awareness of converged infrastructure management solutions are restraining the converged infrastructure management market growth.

Global Converged Infrastructure Management Market: Segmentation

Global converged infrastructure management market can be segmented into type, verticals and regions.

On the basis of type, global converged infrastructure management market can be segmented into reference architecture integrated systems (RAIS), fabric architecture integrated system (FAIS), infrastructure component integrated system (ICIS) and workload integrated system (WIS)

On the basis of verticals, global converged infrastructure management market can be segmented into IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, defense and government, BFSI, retail, energy and utilities, healthcare, and others.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-4309

Global Converged Infrastructure Management Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global converged infrastructure management market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Converged infrastructure management market is currently dominated by North America due to the technological advancements and high usage of cloud platforms. Asia Pacific converged infrastructure management market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the digitization and high acceptance of advanced technologies in countries such as India and others.

Global Converged Infrastructure Management Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players for converged infrastructure management market are Egenera Inc., Dell Inc., IBM Corporation,Hitachi Data Systems Corporation,Avnet Inc.,Hewlett Packard Enterprises,NetApp,Melillo Consulting,Cisco Systems Inc.,CTC Global Pte Ltd.,ACS,CA Technologies,MTI,and Conres IT Solutions.