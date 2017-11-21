Bithoor, 21st November, 2017: Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company, has published an extraordinary book Laymen’s Guide to Gerontology by Swami Gopalanand Saraswati. The book shares valuable scientific insights on how to manage old age gracefully.

Gerontology is the scientific study of the process of aging and old people –a phase during which one feels lonely, isolated and non-active. There are many books available which talk about how to address health-related issues of senior citizens, but there isn’t much literature onhow people should face old age.Through this book,the author has tried to bridge this gap because, as the saying goes, “Prevention is better than cure.” The journey becomes easier when one’s know the pitfalls on the road.

The book focuses on two significant parts of old age. The first part focuses on people between 60 and 80 years of age. It shares interesting insights on topics like management of reduced finances, failing health and readjustment in the domestic and social sphere.

The second part focuses on people aged over 80.Here, people’sbehavior changes and at times theybecome more vulnerable, dependent, moody and often lose their temper for the simplest things. This creates a difference between them and the younger generation because both fail to understand each other. The second chapter Freewill v/s Determination addresses this problem and provides guidance on how to be relevant and respected post one’s 80s.

The author has concluded both parts with spiritual awakening through which one can detach from lower values and get attached to higher values in life.

The author also has written a chapter for children that offers guidance on how to interact well with elderly people.

Published by Notion Press, the book ‘Laymen’s Guide to Gerontology’ is currently available on Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce sites. Grab a copy of the book and celebrate life.

About the Author:

Swami Gopalanand Saraswati is a monk of the Order of Shankaracharya (Dandiswami) ordained at Goverdhan Math, Puri (Orissa). Goverdhan Math is one the four holy Monasteries, established by AdiShankara in the year 486 BC. As a child he was named Shyam Sunder Pathak. Before donning the robe of monkhood, he served in the Indian Air force after which he joined the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Here he was introduced to yoga and had the privilege of listening to the discourses of Swami Chinmayananda of the Chinmaya Mission. After retiring from IIT, he stayed in PitamahSadan at Mandhana, Kanpur where he got introduced to the field of Gerontology, an interest which never left him. Finally, in April 1999, he renounced the world and entered into the life of a monk. He was initiated into Sanyasa by the present Pontiff of Goverdhan Matha, Srimad Jagat Guru Shankaracharya Sri Nishchalan and Saraswati Swami. He was given the new name of ‘Gopalanand Saraswati.’ After serving the Gurusthan for about eight years, currently he lives at Brahmavat (Bithoor), a small Holy town near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This book captures the rich experiences of an octogenarian who has lived a life full of hectic activity before renouncing the world.