Established in the year 1984, Pharmasynth has become one of the top pharmaceutical companies in the industry with their commitment and dedication to bring out quality medicines at affordable prices to the ailing community of the nation. The company has started its operations with two manufacturing units in Delhi and Haridwar and within no time has won the reputation and accolades for their quality services in the industry. The company has the latest infrastructure and modern sophisticated equipment to produce world class contamination free products with stringent quality control norms followed in the industry. The company keeps in pace with the growing technological advancements in the industry and their staff also undergo in-house training programs to adapt to the changing technologies and production procedures to bring out cost effective and zero defect products into the market. Pharmasynth offer their products in different categories like ethical range, patriotic range and hospital range producing tablets, capsules, ointments, ear drops, creams, liquid orals and enema in various dosage forms.

Pharamsynth is not only into manufacturing of drugs but also offer PCD marketing services and also as third party manufacturer optimizing the fullest capacity of their production units. Many reputed companies are the clients of Pharamasyth using them as pharma third party manufacturer to manufacture their drug formulations. This allows other pharam companies to reduce costs on infrastructure and focus on research and development and marketing of their products. Pharmasynth as third party manufacturer offer best quality production services to meet the expectations of the client companies. Reputed pharma companies like Bharat Mata foundation, Comed Chemicals, Idem health care, Kim laboratories, Mirco labs and many more have been using their services as contract manufacturers offering quality services in competitive price.

Pharmasynth also actively participates in many social activities for the betterment of the society. It operates beyond manufacturing putting in their efforts to develop new molecules to come up with new inventions to help people suffering with different ailments. The company with their team of honest and result oriented people has not only become successful in the industry as one of the leading pharmaceutical company but also contribute to the society participating in every program for the enhancement of healthcare system in the country. The company carries its functions with a strong commitment to serve people of the nation through their quality and affordable range of medicines and offer best health care system to the nation.

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725