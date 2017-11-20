Since 2007, Stargazer Productions has provided creative, high energy bands for special events, corporate parties, weddings, city festivals, galas and fundraisers. Combining the hottest dance songs, unique and hip style, and charismatic performers, the live stage shows supercharge and engage audiences and get people dancing from the first song! Touring bands are based in Austin and Dallas, and are able to perform anywhere in the United States and internationally. Whether you want a live band for 80’s, 90’s, Modern Top 40, Disco, Hip Hop, Texas Country or Live Band Karaoke, Stargazer bands do it all!

The Austin wedding bands are customizable to match any budget. Horn players and dancers can be added for additional musical impact, or a smaller band can be booked for those on a tighter budget. All packages are of the highest quality and make wedding receptions unforgettable for all types of guests. Stargazer Productions party bands are of high standards and business staff are always accessible, friendly and accommodating, and the company was awarded the Wedding Wire Couples’ Choice Award for the year 2017. Austin Party Bands are ideal for fundraisers, galas, city events, casinos and clubs. They are suitable for all age crowds and really pump up the party for adults. Stargazer Productions has several themed bands that add a unique element to any party.

The Space Rockers, Electric Circus, Satellite and The After Party are some of the top-performing Austin Party Bands created by Stargazer Productions that have created memorable entertainment for clients such as Dell, Google Fiber, Green Leaf Tea, Citgo, Harley-Davidson, and Ronald McDonald House as well as countless weddings across America and Central America.

Live outside of North or South Austin, Texas? No problem! Some other cities include Georgetown, Round Rock, Lakeway, Dripping Springs, Buda, Pflugerville, Marble Falls, Cedar Park, Fredericksburg, Horseshoe Bay, Leander, Driftwood, Wimberley, San Marcos and San San Antonio. Stargazer will bring the party to you!

Stargazer Live Productions unique party bands create unparalleled and memorable shows, making them the new breed of young, fun and cool cover bands and show bands.Book an Awesome Austin Party Band today!

Looking to book the Best Party Bands in Austin, Dallas, Houston? Your search ends here! Stargazer Productions has a variety of high energy party bands dedicated to making your party unique and unforgettable. We offer exclusive live party bands that can be customized to your budget. Book now https://www.stargazerlive.com/

==Address==

Stargazer Productions

6604 Myrtle Beach Drive

Plano

Texas

75093

USA

(512) 576-6343