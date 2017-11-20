Digital Mall of India is all set to deliver real value through innovation

· Shoppers will enjoy vast selection, low prices, great convenience, and a trustworthy online shopping experience on www.digitalmallofindia.com

15th November 2017, New Delhi, Noida: Mallidays Infotech Pvt Ltd, is all set to launch DIGITAL MALL OF INDIA marketplace in 20 Indian cities including Delhi NCR. An expression of path-breaking innovation, a first of its kind project, it is an amalgamation of Real Estate and Digital space. It is a unique concept that introduces DIGITAL MALLS with DIGITAL SHOPS where an individual can buy, sell and rent a digital shop. Digital Mall of India gives savvy investors an opportunity to own attractive “Digital Shops” in a retail format. Just as the entertainment industry has accepted the purchase and sale of Books, Videos, Songs in digital format (enabled by Digital Rights Management (“DRM” software), we believe the retail industry could evolve to owning specific digital shops in identified portals.

The url’s which refer to internet locations are bought and sold regularly, where early investors have made money. Sale of specific locations (within defined limited inventory) is a novel concept whose time has come.

The value of Shops in the offline format is determined by the attractiveness of the location, demand-supply, and purchasing power of the neighborhoods. Similarly, with the well designed digital marketplace, which puts limits on the number of shops available for each category, scarcity should drive appreciation in the long term.

Digital India was launched by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi with an objective of connecting rural areas with high-speed Internet networks and improving digital literacy. Its vision is to create India’s most reliable and frictionless commerce ecosystem that create life-changing experiences for buyers and sellers.

Speaking on the same Mr.Rishabh Mehra, Founder and Managing Director of Digital Mall of India said,” www.digitalmallofindia.com is to be the world’s most customer-centric project to build a place where people can come to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online. For organizations wishing to capitalize on the next wave of digital innovation, the goal should be to leverage technology in ways consumers find engaging and useful.

About Mallidays Infotech Pvt Ltd: Founded in December 2016, Mallidays Infotech Pvt Ltd aims to establish itself as an innovative and agile company embracing the tremendous digital opportunities seen to develop new products and business models.

About Digital Mall of India: Digital Mall of India brings together the best of offline and online worlds, the shopping experience of an offline mall where brands have dedicated shops and convenience of online shopping where we get unlimited selection and benefit of buying anytime, anywhere. Each mall in a city is different in spite of being the part of the same portal. It is developed on a scalable, robust, secure and reliable technology to manage an ecosystem of brands.

It offers great opportunities for the investors who buy a digital shop as they get monthly rental from the first month, for vendors who take the digital shop on rent as they get exclusive rights to sell their brand/category for the entire city with settlement the same day and the shoppers who will get great deals from their local vendors as it is a zero commission/zero revenue sharing model which will make the product cheapest by the same vendor on any marketplace with delivery within 24 hours.