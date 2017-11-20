CMR Group of Institutions celebrated its Silver Jubilee & Founders Day 2017 today by recognizing and honoring 25 eminent people who have put in considerable length of service to CMR Group. Mr. K G George, Minister for Bengaluru Development & Town planning, Government of Karnataka graced the ceremony with his presence along with Sri. R. Ramalinga Reddy, Home Minister of Government of Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion guest of honour Sri. R. Ramalinga Reddy, Home Minister of Government of Karnataka said, “CMR has achieved a lot in these 25 years, they have been able to provide quality education to the students. I hope this institution gives opportunity to more & more students to study and achieve their goals. I also wish that they soon start a medical college’’.

Speaking at the ceremony Mr. K G George, Minister for Bengaluru Development & Town planning, Government of Karnataka said, ‘’ Thousands of students have benefited from this institution. Even students from poor background have been part of this institution”.

Sri. R. Ramalinga Reddy, Home Minister of Government of Karnataka along with Shri K.C. Ramamurthy, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Chairman CMR Group of Institutions & CMR University presented PHD to 9 teachers from CMR group. 214 individuals were awarded with Service Award for their dedicated longevity service towards CMR group. As a part of the Founders Day celebration CMR Memorial book Reflections was released at the event which showcased the journey of CMR Group.

Speaking on the occasion Shri K.C. Ramamurthy, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Chairman CMR Group of Institutions & CMR University said “We are delighted to complete 25 years of service towards the society. We started in a humble manner, we have a team of highly qualified teachers and faculty who are our strength. CMR University will continue to provide the best-in-class facilities for the students that will help shape their future. We have been able to see thousands of our students in high decision making position which gives us immense satisfaction.’’

The event was graced by Dr. K P Gopal Krishna, Chairman, National Educational Trust, NPS School, The TISB & NPS International, Singapore. Dr. Sabitha Ramamurthy, President CMR Jnanadhara Trust & Chancellor, CMR University; CMR Family; Trustees and Board of Governors.

The CMR Group, have come a long way since their humble beginnings in the year 1992 as a pre-primary school and today, it have emerged as one of the leading educational conglomerate. In all the institutions more than 20,000 students are getting education in various disciplines. Students in CMR are not only from Karnataka but also from different parts of the country and 58 countries. With a highly committed, experienced and qualified faculty exceeding 1000 and another 300 non-teaching staff, CMR Group of Institutions has been able to contribute significantly to the cause of education.