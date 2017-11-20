A SUCCESSFUL MATCH INDIAN POKER LEAGUE WITH A POWER-PACKED END

The highly anticipated Match Indian Poker League (Match IPL) concluded their inaugural season with an action-packed two-day event held in Mumbai on November 17th & 18th. The electric atmosphere was similar to what you would experience at any National Sporting Championship, with palpable excitement, tension and a whole lot of pride on the line. Seven teams representing different cities from across the country spent two intense days competing for prize money totalling INR 2.5 crores with the winning team representing India at the Match Poker World Cup to be held in Oxford, England next month.

200 hands were played in 8 sessions over 2 days, with the Mumbai All Stars narrowly leading at the close of Day 1. As the second day progressed it became evident that this was going to go down to the wire as teams moved up & down the leaderboard with a manic sense of purpose.

Finally at the end of the day 2, Team Mumbai showed that the right mix of skill, strategy and a deep understanding of this mind sport can take you to the chequered flag as they were crowned the first ever Match Indian Poker League Champions, narrowly beating Team Jaipur & Ahmedabad to second and third place respectively. Pandemonium broke loose once the final hand was played as Team Mumbai in their black jerseys erupted into wild cheers and a spontaneous team hug after having secured the cherished win.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra only added to the glamour and excitement as she handed over the imposing shimmering trophy to the winners along with the prize money cheques to the top three teams. To make the victory even sweeter, Moksh Sani, MD of Living Liquidz and co-owner of the Goa Kings team, gifted the winners an extremely rare bottle of Johnnie Walker Odyssey, a premium spirit, and collector’s item.

Once the serious business was concluded, everyone was ready to let their hair down and party, and did just that. Theory at Kamala Mills was the venue for a star-studded after-party which saw the

​​ likes of Shamita Shetty, Sonal Chohan, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali, Kunal Kohli, Harman Baweja, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anita Hassanandani Reddy. It was a night to remember as the party continued early into the morning, with no shortage of good company, music or beverages from event partner Living Liquidz.

About Match Indian Poker League (Match IPL)

Match IPL is owned by Viaan Industries Ltd., a BSE listed company along with the International Federation of Poker (IFP). Match IPL is a regulated sports poker tournament, approved and backed by both the IFP and its Indian Federation. The IFP is the governing body of sports poker, promoting poker and its Match Poker variation as a game of skill and a mind sport.

The Match Poker format is a true sporting format where players play on behalf of a team and compete for points and not money. The competition is played electronically on a computer app where registered players play for their team, against others for points. The team with the highest points at the end of the stipulated rounds wins.

IPURPLE

Mary Tellis​​

Mobile: +91 98198 40432

Office: +91 9820871275