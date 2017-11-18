18, November 2017: Local Poway deck contractor HK Construction shares release of informative video about new deck construction.

HK Construction is a popular deck contractor for new deck construction in Poway, CA. Their construction approach is unique as it emphasizes on listening to your wants and needs, your personal design tastes, how you plan to use the deck and your budget and time frame for completed construction. They happily share their experience and design recommendations to assist you with your planning and decision process.

As experienced deck builders HK Construction is dedicated to craftsmanship and a personal approach to customer service. The decks they build are said to be beautiful, functional and safe and affordable. Their desks are expertly designed and built with high quality materials that will last throughout the life of your house (with proper maintenance and care).

“Home Remodeling is fun so have a great time with it!” exclaims owner Marc Gieselmann as he encourages home owners to envision a fun new reality of adding a new deck to their home. He says engaging one’s creativity can allow one’s own personality shine through.

He advocates people infusing their own personal style into the design plan of their new deck. “It’s your house so why not let everyone know that? You style is your own so let it become part of your home too.”

Hire the Best Contractor for the Job Find a contractor who knows your neighborhood and has experience in the type of home remodeling you want. Always check references and reviews prior to hiring a contractor!

Obtaining a competitively-priced contractor with great experience and reviews is the most vital factor in getting your new deck construction project off the ground. With high praise testimonials on video and in writing it is clear that HK Remodel is one of the most experienced, skilled, honest and trustworthy deck construction contractors in San Diego. Watch the new deck construction video here: https://youtu.be/85bRnPz3dP8

Want a price quote on new deck construction? Call HK Construction in Poway, CA 858-748-6580 (serving all San Diego area). Let us know your wants and needs, we’ll work up a custom quote just for you for free; no obligation. We just want the best for you! See what we can do for you. It’s worth a quick phone call.

Visit http://hkremodel.com/deck-contractors-construction/

For Media Contact:

Owner: Marc Gieselmann, Owner

Company: HK Construction, Inc., Home Remodel Contractors

Service: New Deck Construction

Phone: 858-748-6580

Email: hkc@cox.net

Web: http://hkremodel.com