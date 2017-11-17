Bangalore, 17th November 2017: Education in Ireland, the government body that promotes Ireland as a location for higher education, rolls out yet another edition of their 5-city education fair for students keen on pursuing higher education abroad. The Education Fair will witness participation of 18 Irish Higher Education Institutions. Present at the fair will be a visa assistance desk along with a PhD and HDFC Credila desk who would be answering related queries of interested students and parents.
To register: http://www.educationirelandevents.com/
Day & Date
Time
Place
Saturday 18th November
11.00 am – 4.00 pm
The Lalit, New Delhi
Sunday 19th November
12.00 pm – 5.00 pm
Crowne Plaza, City Centre, Pune
Wednesday 22nd November
1.00 pm – 6.00 pm
St Regis, Mumbai
Saturday 25th November
11.00 am – 4.00 pm
Taj Club, Chennai
Sunday 26th November
12.00 pm – 5.00 pm
Taj Vivanta, Bangalore
18 Participating Irish higher education institutions are:
Athlone Institute of Technology
Carlow Institute of Technology
Cork Institute of Technology
Dublin Business School
Dublin City University
Dublin Institute of Technology
Griffith College
Limerick Institute of Technology
Letterkenny Institute of Technology
Maynooth University
National College of Ireland
NUI Galway
Trinity College Dublin
Trinity Business School
University College Cork
University College Dublin
UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School
University of Limerick
Recent Comments