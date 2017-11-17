According to the report titled “Robotics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” added recently into the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the global robotics market which was valued for worth US$35.23 bn in 2016, is expected to generate a revenue of US$147.26 bn by the end of 2025. With such projected value, the report expects the global robotics market to exhibit a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2017 and 2025.

Free Copy of Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/3827

The informatory report discusses the market dynamics in order to understand the factors driving and affecting the global robotics market. It also studies the trends in the market of robotics and opportunities available for new entrants and existing players. As per the report, the factor behind growth of global robotics market is the increasing automation across industries. Nowadays, industries push for automation and workspace efficiency to avoid increasing & recurring cost of labor, lack of skilled workers.

The study report begins with executive summary that provides market snapshot and shares top 2 drivers & restraints along with key trends in the global robotics market.

For detailed analysis, report has segmented the global robotics market into type, application, components and geography and shares analysis in terms of market value, market value share, market volume share, revenue and forecast. The segment for type is sub-segmented into mobile robotics, exoskeleton and static robotics. The application segment is divided into research, entertainment, medical, construction or mining, agriculture, military, last mile mobility, personal and logistics. The component segment is further categorized into vision systems, brake systems, actuators, control units, sensors and others. Geographically, report has sub-segmented the global robotics market into key regions and countries. The regions and countries considered are U.S., Canada and Mexico from North America, U.K., Germany, Italy, France and Rest of Europe from Europe, South Africa, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia and Rest of MEA from Middle East and Africa and Brazil and Rest of LA from Latin America.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/robotics-market

The insightful report throws some light on competition involved in the global market of robotics. The report has considered some of the key manufacturers to profile for its readers. These manufacturers are Omron Adept Technologies, Aetheon Inc., Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Savioke, Bossa Nova Robotics, Kuka AG, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Amazon, Lowe’s, Google Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Boeing, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, John Deere, Swisslog, Seegrid Corporation, Barrette Technology LLC and iRobot Corporation.

Enquire About this Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/3827

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/