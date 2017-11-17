Over 15000 Chanters from India and 600 from across the World to perform mass veda chanting and multi faith prayers in the First Sri Sathya Sai

International Veda Conference

-Event organized to mark the 92nd birthday celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba

-Mass recitation of Vedas, and multi-faith symposium for Global peace and World Harmony, are highlights of the two-day event

-Inauguration by His Excellency – Honourable Governor of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Sri E.S.L.Narasimhan

India- 17th November 2017: Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, India, (SSSSO India) – a multi cultural spiritual service Organisation, today announced the details of the first International Veda Conference & Multi-faith Symposium at Prasanthi Nilayam on 20th & 21st November. The event is being organized to mark the 92 birthday celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The two-day event will witness mass recitation of Vedas by over 15,000 disciples of Bhagawan Sathya Sai Baba, among who are the 600 participants from across 42 countries around the world. Followers of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, will be organizing similar events and recitations across India and it many other parts of the world to mark this occasion.

The event, to be inaugurated by Chief Guest and Honourable Governor of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Sri E.S.L Narasimhan, Leading Scientists from India and Abroad who have done extensive research on Vedas are participating in this program as Speakers and will hold sessions on many aspects related to scientific understanding of the Vedas; the modern day society, its challenges, and the solutions that can be derived from the Vedas on subjects like

Global challenge of water problem and its mitigation by decoding the ancient wisdom of Vedas

Vedic pre-history a precedent for holistic meta-science for sustainability

The relevance of the Vedas in modern times, within and outside of India

Vedic science on agriculture & environment: a remedy to overcome food shortage

Rendition of multi-faith prayers by religious leaders, and symposium of thoughts for global peace will be the highlight, with speakers from all prominent religions and authority on ideologies speaking on the importance of – Service as a unifying factor in all religions.

Commenting on the birthday celebrations and the symposium, Sri Nimish Pandya, All India President, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations said, “Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations (SSSSO INDIA ) is holding such an important conference and symposium in the times when the message of unity and service are more relevant to the mankind than ever before. We are happy and excited in anticipation of over 15,000 disciples of Sri Sathya Sai Baba converging at the Prasanthi Nilayam, and reciting Vedas and other holy verses For the well being of the world with the theme ‘VASUDAIVA KUTUMBAKAM – That we are ALL ONE FAMILY”

He further added, “Many prominent religious leaders from around the world will be taking part in the religious symposium that will spread the message of unity and service, which were core of all the preaching’s of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.”

Some of the prominent religious leaders to take part in the celebrations are:

1.Acharya Dr Lokesh Muni, founder president, Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti

2.Prof. Mohd Hanif Khan Shastri, Professor of Sanskrit, Rashtriya Sanskrit University

3.Swami Shantamananda, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission.

4.Singh Sahib Gyani Gurbhachan Singh, Jathedar if Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Amritsar

5.Giani Gurbachan Singh- Jathedar, Akal Takht at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) at Amritsar

6.Sri Dinesh Rao, Secretary of the State Bahal Council of Karnataka

7.Maulana Md. Shafique Qasrni – President, All India Imam 10 Association (WB) & Chief Imam, Nakhoda Masjid, Kolkata

8.Prof. Ali Mohd. Naqvi – Professor in Department of Shia Theology at Aligarh Muslim University

9.Maulana Abdur Rahaman Malta – General Secretary, All India Imam Association (West Bengal)

10.Swami Krishnanand Puri, Vedic Scientist, Director, Institute for Research on the application of Vedic Knowledge, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

11.(Dr.) Norio Matsumi (Matsumi Laboratory School of Materials Science, Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Nomi, Ishikawa (The Vedic trajectory during 12th century leading to build Japan as a scientific nation based on Vedic Values.

12.) Prof. (Dr.) Ana Saraswati Konjar – Professor of English & French Languages, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia (Veda chanting and its curative effective on different faculties of the body)

13.Mr. George Bebedelis – Greece , National Council President of Greece, and the Director of ISSE, South Europe.

14.Prof. (Dr.) John J. Kineman- Professor of Ecology and Senior Scientist University of Colorado, Boulder, USA