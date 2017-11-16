Recently an insightful research based report titled “Global Market Study on Flexible Plastic Packaging: Asia Pacific Excluding Japan to Lead the Global Market in Terms of Revenue During 2017-2022” has been generated and added into the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine that analyzes and forecasts the market of flexible plastic packaging for the period 2017 to 2022.

According to the report, by the end of 2022, the market for global flexible plastic packaging market is estimated to generate a value of nearly US$ 202 Bn and also expected to exhibit a robust CAGR throughout the assessment period. The study report analysis includes an executive summary in the beginning followed by section for market overview that provides introduction to the market such as market taxonomy and market definition. The section for market overview also contains details such as historical market size and forecast for the period 2012 to 2022, year-on-year growth, market dynamics, cost structure analysis, pricing analysis, trade outlook & flow to mention a few.

The report based on flexible plastic packaging has been segmented for detailed understanding and analysis is shared by pack type, material type, end-use and region. The segment pack type is sub-segmented into sachet and pouches, bags, tubes, film & wraps and others. The segment material type has been divided into sub-segments as polypropylene, polyethylene, cast polypropylene, BOPP, polyamide, BOPET, poly vinyl chloride, ethylene vinyl alcohol and polystyrene. The segment for end-use is further divided as personal care products, food & beverages market, pharmaceuticals, tobacco products and industrial & institutional. Region wise, the report has sub-segmented the market as Latin America, Europe, North America, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East & Africa. For these sub-segments, the report shares its region wise analysis in terms of comparison in revenue, market share and year-on-year growth.

According to the report, the segment for sachet and pouches holds potential to generate revenue to favor the growth as it has been contributing to the overall growth of global flexible plastic packaging market since 2016. The report analysis further says that the sachet and pouches segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the assessment period.

The informative report has listed and profiled some of the key players in the market of global flexible plastic packaging that are Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Ampac Holdings LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Group plc, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Group, Bemis Company and Amcor Ltd.

