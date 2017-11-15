ONMO, the sound based communication brand of OnMobile Global Limited, swept
the Transform AwardsNorth America 2017 with 5 wins including the Best Overall
Visual Identity. Hosted by Transform Magazine, the awards recognize excellence in
rebranding, brand development and the journey brands make.
Apart from winning the Best Overall Visual Identity, ONMO got 2 Golds in Best
Naming Strategy and Best Visual IdentityIn The Technology, Media And
Telecommunications Sector. ONMO also won 2 Silvers in Best Use Of Audio
Branding and Best Creative Strategy.
OnMobile’s consumer brand, ONMO, was awarded for bringing a revitalized
identity to the telecom landscape through a fusion of energetic audio and visual
elements.
Speaking of the wins, François-Charles Sirois, Chairman & CEO – OnMobile Global
Limited said, “We are very pleased with ONMO's recognition at the Transform
Awards North America 2017. These awards confirm the excellent work that has
been done and our ambition to continue our pursuit in pushing the boundaries in
mobile sound. ONMO aims to provide a richer and more meaningful way for
consumers around the globe to express themselves and connect through
sound. ONMO’s journey has had a good outset in the United States as of yet and
we are looking forward to its imminent launch in other parts of the world”
Christina Falzano, Managing Director, Brand Union, said, “Working with OnMobile
to create the ONMO brand has been an incredibly rewarding experience for Brand
Union. Not only do we believe in the product, but our client partners were willing
to explore and push boundaries within the category. We can’t wait to see what
they unveil next.”
The Transform Awards North America were announced on November 2 nd , 2017
held in an event in New York, which saw a gathering of acclaimed branding
professionals from all corners of the region.
About OnMobile:
OnMobile [NSE India: ONMOBILE], headquartered in Bangalore, India, and with
offices in all regions of the world, delivers over 575 million music plays daily to
mobile customers worldwide. Based on current deployments, OnMobile has an
addressable base of more than 1.5 billion mobile users across several geographies.
For further information, please visit www.onmobile.com
