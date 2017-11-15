ONMO, the sound based communication brand of OnMobile Global Limited, swept

the Transform AwardsNorth America 2017 with 5 wins including the Best Overall

Visual Identity. Hosted by Transform Magazine, the awards recognize excellence in

rebranding, brand development and the journey brands make.

Apart from winning the Best Overall Visual Identity, ONMO got 2 Golds in Best

Naming Strategy and Best Visual IdentityIn The Technology, Media And

Telecommunications Sector. ONMO also won 2 Silvers in Best Use Of Audio

Branding and Best Creative Strategy.

OnMobile’s consumer brand, ONMO, was awarded for bringing a revitalized

identity to the telecom landscape through a fusion of energetic audio and visual

elements.

Speaking of the wins, François-Charles Sirois, Chairman & CEO – OnMobile Global

Limited said, “We are very pleased with ONMO's recognition at the Transform

Awards North America 2017. These awards confirm the excellent work that has

been done and our ambition to continue our pursuit in pushing the boundaries in

mobile sound. ONMO aims to provide a richer and more meaningful way for

consumers around the globe to express themselves and connect through

sound. ONMO’s journey has had a good outset in the United States as of yet and

we are looking forward to its imminent launch in other parts of the world”

Christina Falzano, Managing Director, Brand Union, said, “Working with OnMobile

to create the ONMO brand has been an incredibly rewarding experience for Brand

Union. Not only do we believe in the product, but our client partners were willing

to explore and push boundaries within the category. We can’t wait to see what

they unveil next.”

The Transform Awards North America were announced on November 2 nd , 2017

held in an event in New York, which saw a gathering of acclaimed branding

professionals from all corners of the region.

About OnMobile:

OnMobile [NSE India: ONMOBILE], headquartered in Bangalore, India, and with

offices in all regions of the world, delivers over 575 million music plays daily to

mobile customers worldwide. Based on current deployments, OnMobile has an

addressable base of more than 1.5 billion mobile users across several geographies.

For further information, please visit www.onmobile.com