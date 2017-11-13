Luxura are a luxury brand based in Manchester, UK, offering a plethora of luxury textiles and products for residential homeowners and commercial business. Luxura only provide the highest quality items at affordable prices, with certain items available for wholesale purchase.

Microfibre Cleaning Cloths From Luxura

Luxura offer luxury microfibre cleaning cloths that are suitable for a variety of uses. You can purchase the cloths in a 4 pack; these cloths are 100% microfibre polyester, and come in a variety of colours.

– yellow / white

– brown / white

– green / white

– Block yellow

Whatever your needs when it comes to microfibre cloths, Luxura’s offering is sure to be a great choice.

More About Luxura

Luxura have an extensive stock of products on offer, all of the highest quality. You can find hair extensions, bedding, kitchen accessories, clothing accessories, things for the garden and more. Selected products are available wholesale.

The brand is based in Denton, Manchester, UK. With over 25 years experience in the textile industry, you can rest assured you will only find the highest quality products, including linen and bedding. Wholesale bedding is on offer from Luxura, allowing customers to purchase higher quantities at discounted prices.

Luxura understand that checking out with unfamiliar platforms can make customers feel uneasy, which is why Amazon and eBay outlets are also available. To receive voucher codes, deals, and other beneficial information; subscribe to the newsletter, like on Facebook, and follow on Twitter.

Delivery From Luxura

Delivery from Luxura will take 3-5 working days, except for all products under clothing accessories which will take 5-15 working days. Delivery is free for all products.

At the moment, Luxura only sell to the UK mainland for retail products, but are looking to sell abroad in the future. International shipping is already offered for wholesale bedding customers.

Check Out The Blog To Find Helpful Resources

Luxura have an on-site blog you can use to help you with a variety of things. Picking the right pillow, foam mattress toppers, and wholesale bedding are all discussed in detail to help customers make a decision on what to purchase.

If you’re interested in the products on offer from Luxura, and you’d like to know more, use the details below.

Contact:

Adam Kay

Company: Luxura

Address: Alexandra Trading Estate, Alexandra Road, Denton, Greater Manchester, M34 3DX, UK

Telephone: 07966 509 610

Email: contact@luxurauk.com

Website: https://www.luxurauk.com/categories/kitchen/microfibre-cloths/