Gurgaon known as a financial and technology hub of NCR is witnessing constant upgrade in the civic and infrastructure, GCR or Golf Course Extension is one such example. At present it is becoming as the next hotspot for the reality destination.

GCR is a 16-lane, signal-free corridor connecting it to the MG road and NH-8 near Shankar Chowk on one end. The area is developing rapidly and has been labeled as a growth corridor of Gurgaon, therefore it is seen as the momentous investment destination for real estate. The area has vast potential for a robust growth in the coming years. It offers some of the country’s most commercial office buildings and has gained prominence in the entire country.

“The area from the GCR and GCR extension is slated to become the next best destination after Gurgaon. This locality is well connected to South Delhi, Sohna Road, NH-8 and Gurgaon- Faridabad Expressway and is easily accessible from the IGI airport by road. The area also offers many commercial real estate destinations which add value to it. The DMIC is due to commence near this locality, which will definitely spike values further,” Ravish Kapoor, Director of Elan Group, said.

“The launch of Phase II of Rapid Metro has improved connectivity to Gurgaon and has brought a major relief to commuters. The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) is also planned along Golf Course Extension Road. These development well definitely provide a major boost to real estate growth in the area,” Rahul Singla, Director of Mapsko, said.

Alike commercial sector the area also has great potential to be touted as residential sector in the near future. The proposed Metro link connecting Huda City Centre to Manesar will increase its price value of GCR.

Further, more developers are expected to launch their projects in the area which will facilitate us to see additional irrefutable growth in the coming years. Thus, the demand for properties along the GCR is touted to increase manifold in future.