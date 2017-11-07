07, November 2017: Windows not only allow light and air to enter into a building, but dust, dirt, allergens, bacteria, fungus etc may also get their way into the building through the window. This is the reason why windows should have the best quality curtains and fabrics that can prevent entry of such unhealthy components inside the buildings. China based Haining Duletai New Material Co. Ltd deals in window curtain fabrics that are designed to create a safe, clean and hygienic room environment for people.

The company specializes in the new fiberglass window curtain fabric that is self-cleaning and comes with an excellent anti-bacterial and anti-fungal characteristic. The curtain fabric is thinner and offers an improved view-through to clearly watch everything outside through the window. With thinner yarns the fabric is a lighter material and also requires a fewer hardware in its installation. This saves the material costs and resources and makes it an affordable choice for buildings, such as offices, hotels and hospitals.

According to the company spokesperson, they have been exporting window curtain fabrics to many countries. They also supply the fiberglass roller blinds fabric that comes with fire retardant, antimicrobial and anti-static characteristics. The spokesperson maintains that this is an innovative product in the industry that can be used for creating a decorative indoor and a clean and germ-free indoor environment. The product is suitable to be used in windows in luxury apartments, office complexes and other types of buildings. The blind fabric is available in grey, beige, ivory, white and other custom colors to suit the interiors of a building.

Duletai specializes in window fabrics that can offer 100% blackout and a perfect UV protection, while allowing an ample amount of sunlight and air to enter into the building. The fabrics are environment-friendly and offer a range of choices to help decorate a building to enhance its aesthetical value. One can check the different types of window curtain fabrics the company supplies by visiting their website http://www.duletai.com.

About Haining Duletai New Material Co. Ltd:

Haining Duletai New Material Co., Ltd is a professional manufacturer and exporter of all kinds of PVC tarpaulin fabrics, flex banner fabrics, projection screen fabrics, fiberglass roller blind fabrics and so on. The company has worldwide advanced weaving, calendering, laminating and knife coating production lines. The company with its strong first-class products, high quality goods, rapid and timely delivery, pre-sales and after-sales of value-added services win the acclaim of clients all over the world.

