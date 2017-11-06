October, 2017: Cuticura, a popular beauty & personal care brand from the house Cholayil Private Limited, has bagged the prestigious ‘India Star Award, Packaging 2017’ for its unique ‘Bead out closure’ packaging format, amongst 622 entries across the country. The award presentation ceremony was held on 28th October 2017 at Hotel Eros, New Delhi in concurrence with ‘INDIAPACK 2017’ & ‘International Summit for Packaging Industry (ISPI) 2017’.

The unique ‘bead out closure’ packaging of Cuticura Talc is tamper-proof and designed to help in the retention of fragrance, freshness and quality. Owning one of the most familiar and attractive fragrances, Cuticura has been a household name among talcum powders in India. The brand recently diversified its product portfolio by introducing sunscreen in its range of talcum powders, providing the best to its brand loyalists. Retaining its quality and heritage, Cuticura at the same time also introduced product innovation by offering a simple and cost-effective solution to sun protection.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman & Managing Director of Cholayil Private Limited said, “The packaging of Cuticura showcases the distinct product value that the brand offers to consumers, and we thank IIP for recognizing and awarding us for this. Cholayil has envisioned Cuticura to be a product that is conspicuous with changing times and it was a conscious choice to implement the bead out packaging format in our product, so as to deliver the best product experience to our valued patrons.”

“A great product needs a top packaging design to help it stand out. Staying relevant to the times addresses the need gap and is essential as visual appeal plays a very important role in consumer selection,” said Murari Srinivasa, Head Marketing & New Product Development, Cholayil Private Ltd.

India Star Awards, established in 1972 and hosted by the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), promotes and recognises excellence in packaging design, innovation and technology. The jury this year comprised of industry experts who were suitably impressed by how Cuticura has undergone transformations by prioritizing packaging as an effective tool to revamp and adapt to market needs, in spite of securing brand loyalty over the years.