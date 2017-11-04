Los Angeles, CA – ‘Knot Normal’, the highly anticipated reality web series, is nearing its premier on YouTube, scheduled on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at 9PM PST. Executive produced by Scorpio Productions (Ban Mechael), and produced and created by BossChics Films (Ty Whittington), ‘Knot Normal’ traces the story of two young sisters who aspire to become singers, songwriter and entrepreneur.

‘Knot Normal’ stars Ban Mechael , Tamara Mechael and Farrah Mechael, who play themselves, and form a witty, talented, beautiful and gifted force of nature ready to take Los Angeles by storm. Ban is the mother, a physician, CEO of Scorpion Productions and a mentor and advisor to the young girls, Farrah and Tamara. The series begins with the two sisters packing up, signing for homeschool and moving to their new townhouse in LA.

Like many girls who dream of making it big into the entertainment business, Farrah and Tamara are young moguls in the making. Farrah is a singer of tremendous vocal power, capable of knocking down many a radio artist. She also aspires to launch her accessory line. Tamara, on the other hand, aspires to be a songwriter, hoping to be the one who writes for the top 40 music of the viewer’s favorite artist. She also aims to launch her signature lyrical handbag and luggage line.

In real life too, ‘Knot Normal’ has brought together artists of varied skills and talent. Farrah’s parents are originally from Iraq, and she grew up in Farmington Hills, MI, where her sister Tamara was born. Farrah has been a singer even before she learnt to speak. She has performed in the Detroit Opera House Children’s Chorus, and today creates music of her own.

Tamara, who plays one of the younger sisters, taught herself to read from picture books when she was two. By the age of 4-4, she could write short picture books of her own. She joined Farrah in her music journey and wrote lyrics for her music. Songwriting comes naturally to Tamara, and she has worked with some cool writers in the studios.

Ban, who plays the mother, is from Baghdad, moving to the US as a teenager. She has studied at the Wayne State University, and obtained an M.D. in internal medicine. Recognizing the natural talent of her daughters, Farrah’s voice and Tamara’s words, Ban wants to do everything to promote their matching skills that leave everyone spellbound in the studios.

